According to reports, Thibaut Courtois has told Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa that Jude Bellingham’s ‘attitude cannot continue’ and that the England international needs to be dropped if he continues to ‘contribute absolutely nothing’.

Real Madrid were forced into the Champions League play-offs after defeat to Benfica on Wednesday, which saw Antoliy Trubin score a dramatic stoppage-time header to ensure the Portuguese side also made it through to the play-offs, where the two sides will do battle once again.

After the game, Bellingham claimed Madrid failed to “do the basic things”, as is so often the case.

“It’s horrible to lose like this, in this manner,” he said. “Running out of words for these games now, we’ll have to review it tomorrow and look at the goals we conceded and things like that but yeah… Not much to say right now, it’s still a bit raw. Don’t know what to think, but I don’t know.

“They won all the duels, ran harder, pressed better, landed on second balls, the basic things that we don’t do well. We have so much talent, and players that can produce magic out of nowhere, but if you don’t do the basic things, you’re going to get punished.”

But according to Spanish outlet Nacional, Courtois believes Bellingham himself is a big part of the problem and the goalkeeper has ‘stepped forward to transfer his concern directly to Arbeloa’, who replaced Xabi Alonso as manager earlier this month.

Courtois ‘believes Bellingham’s attitude cannot continue like this’ as the midfielder ‘disconnects easily, does not work in defence and, when he is not inspired by attack, he contributes absolutely nothing to the collective’.

The situation is ‘generating discomfort’ in the dressing room and Courtois believes ‘firm decisions’ are required from Arbeloa.

The report continues:

‘In the conversation held with Arbeloa, Courtois was clear. This is not a personal problem or a direct conflict with Bellingham, but a strictly professional issue. The Belgian understands that no one can feel untouchable and that performance must mark the lineups. If Bellingham doesn’t work and doesn’t get involved, he must go to the bench. ‘From the inside it is perceived that English has greatly reduced its level of involvement. He no longer makes differences in attack, he is late for defensive aids and his body language transmits disinterest. That, in a team like Real Madrid, is not tolerated, and even less when it affects the collective balance as he did in Lisbon, where Jude played at too low a level.’

MORE REAL MADRID COVERAGE ON F365

* Arsenal ‘offer’ £87m to sign Real Madrid star as ‘priority’; ‘agreement signed’ with teenager – report

* Arsenal tipped to be ‘perfect fit’ for Kylian Mbappe if he leaves Real Madrid for two reasons

* Real Madrid ‘closer’ to appointing Klopp as Arbeloa ‘hopes vanish’, three factors to ‘facilitate deal’ – report

There’s said to be a feeling among the Real Madrid players that Bellingham is ‘overprotected’ and that many believe ‘the team plays with one less when the Englishman is not committed’.

Aurelian Tchouameni has a similar problem with Bellingham, believing him to be ‘more attentive to offensive actions, than to his responsibilities when it comes to defending and pressing’ and says he is ‘not comfortable’ playing alongside him.

What’s more, Bellingham is ‘constantly complaining and protesting’.