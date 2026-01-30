According to reports, Arsenal are ready to offer Atletico Madrid two players in their bid to beat Manchester United and Chelsea to top target Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez is growing increasingly frustrated to life at the Metropolitano and our friends at TEAMtalk now claim that ‘intermediaries’ have approached clubs on the forward’s ‘narrow shortlist’ of options as he seeks a move.

A report in Spain earlier this week claimed Man Utd and Chelsea have ‘submitted firm offers’ for the Argentina international, who has contributed seven goals and three assists in 21 La Liga appearances this season, although Arsenal are thought to be the ‘frontrunners’.

READ: One Arsenal player could be the surprise loser of Kai Havertz’s triumphant return under Mikel Arteta

Barcelona would be Alvarez’s dream move but their financial issues make a transfer to the Catalan giant unlikely, and TEAMtalk name PSG, Chelsea and Arsenal as the other clubs approached by those intermediaries.

A move for the 25-year-old ‘has been discussed internally’ by the Arsenal chiefs, ‘with the club exploring what it would take to bring him to North London’ after sending scouts to ‘watch him within the last two weeks, reaffirming their long‑standing interest’.

The report also claims that both Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have been ‘mentioned as potential makeweights in a deal for Alvarez’, with both forwards heavily linked with the Emirates exit of late.

‘Sources indicate the club would be open to their departures in 2026, and the possibility of including one in a package for Alvarez has been discussed’, the report adds.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Arsenal ‘offer’ £87m to sign Real Madrid star as ‘priority’; ‘agreement signed’ with teenager – report

* How spotless Arsenal showed they may end season potless vs Kairat

* Arteta’s ‘specific message’ to Arsenal squad after Man Utd revealed; ‘fear of failure’ acknowledged

Former Tottenham and England striker Gary Lineker insists it “would be game over” for the rest of the Premier League if Arsenal signed Alvarez to compete with Gyokeres, who has disappointed since joining from Sporting CP in the summer.

Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast: “They’ve not got anyone really banging in the goals on a regular basis.

“Gabriel Jesus has come back and scored one or two but there was a reason they needed to sign a new No. 9 in the first place.

“I like Jesus and always have, he’s got a great work ethic, he chases and harries and does get a few goals. He’s a bit streaky – when he’s on he’s on but when he’s off he a bit of a confidence player.

“It’s probably complete b*** as most of these things are on social media but I saw they were linked with Julian Alvarez who I know is not entirely happy with life at Atletico.

“Now that is the sort of player you know can handle the big occasion – he’s a World Cup winner for crying out loud. Someone like that at Arsenal would be game over.

“But they do need one or two of these current forwards to start scoring on a reasonably regular basis.”