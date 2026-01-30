According to reports, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has made a new ‘transfer decision’ amid interest from European and Saudi Pro League sides.

Fernandes has consistently been Man Utd’s best performer in recent years as he is arguably their sole world-class player.

United‘s captain has carried the broken club on his back during their recent dark times, but it has been widely reported that he could be on borrowed time at Old Trafford.

Last summer, it was reported that Man Utd were looking to cash in on Fernandes to fund their rebuild, so a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal looked likely.

Fernandes eventually decided to remain at Man Utd, but he hinted in a recent interview that he is not completely happy with the board’s treatment of him.

This has fuelled fresh speculation regarding a possible exit from Man Utd, with Saudi Pro League teams and Bayern Munich mooted as potential destinations for the midfielder, who has sparkled in Michael Carrick’s first two games as interim boss.

READ: Ballard, Stach to Man Utd: Ten Premier League newbies poised for pillaging

However, a new report from Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke claims Fernandes’ latest ‘transfer decision’ is that he has ‘no plans to move to the Saudi Pro League at this stage of his career as he aims to continue playing at the highest level possible’.

“I think he can definitely stay beyond this summer. He’s under contract until 2027, and there’s an option in that deal, as well, to extend it,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“If he was to become available, there’s no doubt that there would be clubs interested in him.

“We know that obviously there has been interest from the Saudi Pro League before, but I’m not sure that Fernandes is ready to move there at this stage of his career. He still wants to play at the highest level.“

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd decision on signing Palmer revealed as Chelsea set price after ‘really crazy’ Romano update

* INEOS to continue great transfer form with Carrick veto as Man Utd precedent set for next notable exit

* Man Utd transfer ‘likely to happen in final days’; ‘timeline’ for INEOS to seal ‘record’ signing revealed

Man Utd legend Teddy Sheringham has admitted that he has concerns about Fernandes, even though it would be a “huge loss” if he moved elsewhere in the summer.

“In terms of Bruno [Fernandes] you’re looking at two different things,” Sheringham told Bet MGM.

“You’re looking at him as captain material and whether he’s an identity which is what the club stands for. I don’t think he’s that because he doesn’t lead by example in his manner on the pitch.

“We’ve seen him throw his arms up in the air and all that which I don’t think is a good look and not something a captain should be doing.

“Don’t get me wrong, the way he’s performed on the pitch over the last couple of years, he’s definitely a type of leader but I’m not sure he’s a captain.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about his future. First of all, you don’t want to lose your top players and without a doubt, Bruno has been one of Manchester United’s top performers over the last two-and-a-half years in a team full of players who have been underperforming.

“I don’t listen too much to speculation but, of course, he’d be a huge loss if he did move on at the end of the season.”