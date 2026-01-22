According to reports, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes could join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in the coming months via a ‘historic offer’.

Fernandes has been heavily linked with a potential exit from Man Utd over the past year.

In the summer, a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal looked likely as they tried to sign him ahead of the Club World Cup for a fee in the region of £100m.

It was also suggested that Man Utd officials were open to sanctioning his exit, as this transfer would have raised funds for further business. However, Fernandes opted against the move at the time as he was keen to continue playing at the top level.

Despite this, Fernandes has since fuelled exit speculation by publicly stating in an interview that the club were trying to show him the door, but a new report from ESPN claims Man Utd now ‘want him to stay’ beyond this season.

The report explains: ‘Fernandes came close to joining Al Hilal last summer and there is expected to be more interest in the Portugal international at the end of the current campaign. United will let the 31-year-old decide his next step.

‘However, the club’s preference is to keep their captain in what will be another transitional summer with a new permanent manager set to arrive to replace Ruben Amorim.’

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have also been mooted as a potential destination for Fernandes, but a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims an ‘historic offer’ from Al-Hilal has ‘dramatically changed’ the situation.

The report has shed light on Al-Hilal’s interest and why their ‘super offer’ could be ‘virtually impossible to refuse’.

The report claims:

‘The scenario changes dramatically when Al Hilal enters the picture. The Saudi Arabian club is poised to make history and turn Bruno Fernandes into one of the highest-paid footballers of all time. The offer being prepared in Riyadh surpasses any known standard, both in salary and media impact. ‘Al Hilal wants Bruno to be the face of their international project, a symbolic signing that would reinforce the Saudi league’s image as a destination for established stars. For the Portuguese player, the offer would be virtually impossible to refuse from a financial standpoint, placing him among a select few footballers in history.’

It is also said that the final decision regarding Fernandes hinges on three ‘factors’; ‘the sporting project presented by Manchester United, Bayern Munich’s ability to entice him with their competitive offerings, and, above all, the size of the Saudi Arabian offer’.