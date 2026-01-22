Jamie Carragher has hit out at Liverpool fans over their criticism of Arne Slot.

Jamie Carragher insists a section of Liverpool fans are “way out of line” in their criticism of Arne Slot. Didn’t you call for him to be sacked for picking Ibrahima Konate a couple of months ago, pal?

Slot’s Reds provided a convincing flourish to history’s most fraudulent unbeaten run on Wednesday, putting three past Marseille in the Stade Velodrome to give them a very good chance of finishing in the automatic qualification spots in the Champions League, and spark some predictably grim pulse-taking rumours over Mason Greenwood’s future.

After the game, Slot joked when asked by Carragher about his set-up for the game that “I don’t think I should listen to you”.

“I find it hard to listen to you, Jamie, because you are the one who told me I have to make sure we didn’t concede that much,” he told CBS Sports.

“So I started to do that (change formations on a regular basis) and people began to complain it became boring, so I’m not sure if I should listen to you.”

Apart from raising what should be concerning questions as to whether the Liverpool is indeed taking heed of Carragher’s thoughts when making tactical tweaks, the jovial exchange emboldened the pundit to make a plea to all those good-for-nothing Liverpool fans calling for Slot’s head.

“I think some of the criticism the manager’s had, and he gets from Liverpool supporters, I think it’s just way out of line and way over the top,” he cautioned. “This is a guy who, six months ago, won the league title.

“I reckon he deserves a lot more respect from Liverpool supporters for what he’s achieved in his first season at the club.”

So fickle, so quick to forget, which is actually fortunate for Carragher, who presumably thinks those that haven’t forgotten the viral clip which emerged after the 4-1 defeat to PSV in November that showed Carragher insisting Slot should be sacked for continuing to pick Ibrahima Konate didn’t see it.

The video, which has since vanished from social media, showed Carragher proclaiming: “What the f**k is going on? What the absolute f**k?

“I’ve f**king had enough of them. Honest to God, that Konate. I mean, that’s a sackable offence for the manager for keeping picking him. He should be sacked for that.”

As “over the top” reactions go, we would suggest calling for Slot to be sacked three months into the season after he led them to their second Premier League title for continuing to pick the centre-back who played a major role in them winning that title when he doesn’t really have another centre-back to pick is right up there.

We understand the desire of pundits to not to be too explosive in their criticism of managers or players in public, and what they might say to their mates in private will be different to their on-air opinions.

But what they can’t do after we all find out about their unrestrained personal views on a matter is then have a pop at others who harbour those very same opinions. It’s horrible, condescending hypocrisy. The absolute worst.