Carragher apologises to Chelsea as he names Premier League team of the season so far

Jamie Carragher has picked his Premier League team of the season so far with Chelsea getting an apology from the Liverpool legend.

Arsenal still lead the Premier League at Christmas, despite some recent underwhelming performances, with Manchester City and Aston Villa their closest challengers for the title.

Newly-promoted Sunderland deserve lots of praise for their start to the new season as Regis Le Bris has guided them to sixth place in the Premier League.

And Carragher faced a lot of tough decisions when selecting his Premier League team of the season, none more so than his defensive midfield picks.

The Liverpool legend apologised to Chelsea supporters for leaving out Moises Caicedo, who has been outstanding this season, Arsenal’s Declan Rice and Sunderland’s Granit Xhaka.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I apologise to Chelsea fans. Declan Rice just has the edge on Caicedo.”

He explained to Chelsea fans that if he hadn’t selected Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes then Caicedo would have been certain to make his side.

Carragher explained: “[Xhaka] has had the biggest impact of any signing. He’s so important.

“I had to put Fernandes in. He’s still created the most chances.”

Carragher picked another Sunderland star, Robin Roefs, as the goalkeeper of the season so far with the young Dutchman preventing more goals than anyone else in the league.

On Roefs, Carragher added: “I’ve been really impressed with him. He’s had a brilliant start to his Premier League career.”

There was little controversy elsewhere as Carragher made some fairly straightforward decisions to pick the rest of the team.

Carragher’s team of the season in full…

Goalkeeper: Robin Roefs (Sunderland)

Right-back: Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace)

Centre-back: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Centre-back: Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

Left-back: Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal)

Centre-mid: Granit Xhaka (Sunderland)

Centre-mid: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Attacking midfield: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Right wing: Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)

Left wing: Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Striker: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Neville: Caicedo is the best midfield player in the league

Gary Neville may not agree with Carragher’s selection as he described Chelsea midfielder Caicedo as “the best midfield player in the league” in October.

“He’s the best midfield player in the league at this moment in time,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“And I think I’m comfortable saying that. Gravenberch last season, and maybe Declan Rice and Rodri obviously, for the last few years.

“But now, I think at this time, we can say that Caicedo is the best midfield player in the league, and he’s performing like that.”

