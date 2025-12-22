Man Utd fans cheered by Villa defeat despite ‘lazy as f***’ defender

Manchester United lost to Aston Villa but fans are actually happy; the margins are now fine rather than gaping chasms.

Man Utd are victims of fine margins

Good evening – long-time lurker in the mailbox, first-time contributor.

It’s not an original thought, but blimey the fine margins have cost United all season. It’s not unique to us given how crowded the middle of the pack has been, but it feels like we’ve been on the wrong side of margins all season, and on Sunday against Villa that margin was a (wonderful) Morgan Rogers. We didn’t deserve to lose, probably deserved a win, but brilliant players can turn a game and Rogers did that today.

But, zooming out from today, there’s probably a dozen points we’ve left on the table that we could’ve justifiably earned without too much complaint. Alas, not to be, and we clearly need to get some of our squad back soonest to try and make the second half of the season more consistent and push for at least Europa.

But, it’s nice to be back in a space where United are fun to watch most of the time, and where the margins matter. Last year, the margins were chasms.

Merry Christmas folks!

SM

…I don’t actually mind losing that match. We might or might not finish in the top 5. We were the better team today and except for a 60odd million pound defender being as lazy as f*** we would have at least drawn to the form team. This is so much better. It’s nearly a pleasure to watch United again.- nearly!

Tony Clarke

Et tu Bruno

This has been a challenging year for many. Rising prices exacerbating financial hardship, escalating conflicts around the world, and even talk of conscription. But while you ponder your personal problems, spare a thought for poor Bruno Fernandes.

Last summer, it was rumoured that Al-Hilal had offered MUFC around 100M (BP) for him, increasing his salary to over 700k pounds per week. It was also rumoured that the club had allowed him to decide and would not have held him back. As they say, a Footballer’s career is short and they are entitled to think of securing a future for their family.

Yet Bruno turned it down, citing not wanting to disrupt his family, his love for the club, and the desire to continue to play at the highest level with the World Cup looming. He was even quoted as saying “if the club thinks it’s time to part ways because they want to cash in [on an asset], it is what it is.” A self aware man to the machinations of professional Football in this day and age.

Yet, a little more than a year later, we discover that poor Bruno is “hurt” by the Football Club trying to run the club… like a business. In that period of time he seems to have continued to have the backing of the manager, players and fans. The Club even increased his salary from about 220,000 pounds a week to 350,000 a week and extended his contract to 2027, whilst the squad as a whole took a 25% cut in pay for not qualifying for the Champions League.

With the Manager actually coming out with concerns about the “entitlement” of the younger players, what kind of message does Bruno’s comments send? I don’t have all the information but to me, this is appalling behavior from the Captain. And yet again, the Club will be rewarded by a player whose skills will rapidly decline, or at least suffer from a post-World Cup hangover in the 2026/27 season, still on 350,000 pounds a week.

Talented Player? Yes. Captain Material? No. And to me, more part of the problem than part of the solution.

Adidasmufc

(For the first time, we will get to see how MUFC perform WITHOUT Bruno)

Here’s Stewie on Aston Villa v Manchester United. Ish.

Watching the Villa v ManYoo match and two random thoughts occurred.

1) Unai Emery signed Morgan Rogers from Boro for just £8m last year.

Fact: Mikel Arteta actually worked closely with Rogers during his time at Citeh! Arteta had the inside track and a prior relationship with Rogers – but it was Emery who had the managerial acumen to nab Rogers, for a song. Then again, Rogers might not fit in El Fraudo’s side, what with that bizarre habit of his of “progressive attacking play”, “scoring goals from midfield” and “passing the ball between the lines”. The anti-Viking Tom Cleverley, if you will.

2) A reminder to everybody that Antonio El Pulizon’s summer striker quandary was a straight coin-toss between Viking Clogger and Benjamin Tesco!

I have to say the only PL striker I can see that is capable of matching Gyokeres for complete hilarious ineptitude, is Benjamin Tesco (FAKE TESCO VALUE!). I repeat: Basque Brendan Rodgers has a Zero IQ when it comes to attacking football. Absolutamente NADA. Thankfully, Viking Clogger and Tesco didn’t have a shoot-out to see who would become Arsenal number 9, because we would honestly be waiting until Xmas 2026 for the outcome of that gargantuan epic.

Stewie Griffin (What phase is Emery in? Hasn’t had a billion quid, and seven seasons has he? Had a mountain of injuries etc but there he is, competing right at the top end. And spanking his regular-toddler Arteta every time they cross paths. Hilarious.)

Man City are the lesser evil

Looks like the top and bottom 3 might be breaking away.

Barring a miracle, Liverpool are out of the title race which leads to the inevitable/horrible thought of who I’d rather win.

Appreciate this makes me a terrible person but my ranking is:

– City (can pretend it doesn’t count and pipping Arsenal again would be funny)

– Villa (a few Irish legends played there)

– Arsenal (like to think I’m over ’89, but maybe not yet).

Aidan, Lfc (prefer all of the above to Utd)

Isak broken after ball gone?

With the news that Isak has had his leg broken by VDV we can now celebrate two Liverpool players who have had their legs broken by fellow professionals who haven’t even been booked for the challenges. Thanks god for VAR to pick out the huge failures of refs.

It was late and with excessive force but because Isak scores there’s no punishment. Someone should’ve punched Richarlison in the face the second after he scored since scoring makes anything that follow it not count.

Well done lads. Good process.

Minty, LFC

Are Spurs that kind of team?

Watching the Spurs vs Liverpool game one thing became clear… maybe Spurs are ‘that sort of team’?

Simons saw the ball passed by Van Dijk’s other foot and trailed his studs down the Liverpool captain’s ankle.

Van de Ven should have been sent off for the foul on Isak. A scissor tackle nowhere near the ball is always dangerous. Some of the commentary – including from this esteemed site – was very strange. ‘Isak injured himself’. No. No. Van de Ven injured him.

Romero talked his way off the park after lashing out at Konate – having won a foul. Richarlison’s needless scrapping with the Liverpool player on the line after his goal.

Football writers and pundits always rush to say – whenever there is a horrific injury – that the player behind it ‘isn’t that sort of player’ but maybe Spurs under Frank are that sort of team?

Rob Marrs, Edinburgh

Try being positive

So boring now. Used to love this website. Now a team wins and your lot just criticise the other team. Then lots of articles for click bait. Then you have a temerity to sincerely produce Mediawatch where you trounce other media outlets.

Such a shame but until you stop looking for clicks you will lose fans.

You used to be original, balanced.

Liverpool win and it’s a negative report.

Arsenal win and it’s a negative report.

Villa win and it’s about United.

When you stop letting 25 yr old children write your articles it might change.

Doubt it. It’s all about the click now.

Ignore me at your peril. As Gary Neville says the 40 something year old angry white man is at fault or maybe he isn’t.

Ade Walker

(You seemed pretty negative the last time you wrote in, fella; still think it’s time for Arne Slot to go? – Ed)