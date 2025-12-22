Romano reveals Man Utd transfer ‘developing quickly’ as ‘direct battle’ emerges; Zirkzee exit meeting

Joshua Zirkzee could be making way for Antoine Semenyo in January.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists it’s now a “direct battle” between Man Utd and Man City for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo in January.

The Red Devils have once again showed inconsistent form this season and, despite being in seventh in the Premier League table, Man Utd are only four points ahead of 14th-placed Bournemouth.

Ruben Amorim’s side were perhaps the better team against Aston Villa on Sunday in their 2-1 defeat with the Red Devils missing Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui to Africa Cup of Nations duty.

There were a number of youngsters on the Man Utd bench on Sunday and it now seems the Red Devils are likely to enter the January transfer market for new players.

Bournemouth winger Semenyo has interest from a number of clubs this winter but Fabrizio Romano insists Man Utd are in a “direct battle” with neighbours Man City for the Ghana international.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Antoine Semenyo’s situation is now developing quickly, with multiple top clubs actively involved.

“As previously reported, Liverpool made contact in November but did not proceed further at that time. Now, however, Manchester United and Manchester City are in a direct battle for the Bournemouth winger.

“Both United and City have held direct contacts with Semenyo’s camp between Monday and Tuesday, and again over the weekend, to understand his intentions and the feasibility of a deal.

“The £65m release clause is active but only until the 10 January, allowing Bournemouth time to source a replacement. Because of this, the player’s decision is central.

“At the moment, Tottenham are not advancing on the deal, while Liverpool are monitoring the situation closely, especially in light of the Isak injury. What Semenyo decides will be key, and this deal could have a domino effect elsewhere.”

Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee looks likely to leave Man Utd in January as he looks for more playing time ahead of the World Cup.

Serie A side Roma are the main side “pushing” to sign Zirkzee, who has started three Premier League matches this season, and Romano has revealed meetings between the Italian outfit and the Man Utd forward’s agents.

Romano added: “I can reveal that a meeting took place last week between Roma and the agents of Joshua Zirkzee, with further progress made in conversations this week.

“Roma consider the player a top priority, and manager Gian Piero Gasperini is pushing to bring him in as early as January.

“Manchester United, however, are reluctant to give the green light at the start of the window. With several absences already – including Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo heading to AFCON, Bruno Fernandes injured, and Kobbie Mainoo unavailable – United are short of options.

“From the player’s side, Roma are making progress. Zirkzee is open to the move, attracted by the promise of regular football, a central role, and the chance to shine again in Serie A, where he previously impressed with Bologna.”

