Why ‘bottlers’ Arsenal are ‘finding the Champions League easier’

Arsenal are top of the Premier League table, you know

So Arsenal are wilting and “bottling ‘ everything.

However, they’re top of the EPL in the middle of a bad spell of form and immaculately at the top of the Champions League table. They are finding the Champions League easier because the opposition in general are used to competing for titles and so play open football which Arsenal can match and better. The EPL is more difficult because most clubs play low block against them (unbelievably Citeh did too at the Emirates!).

Citeh and Villa have been through bad spells but have recovered and have caught up with Arsenal. Good Heavens! Now Arsenal are having a bad spell but are still top of the table. How disastrous! Now, the next time Arsenal kick off it’s more than likely they will be in second place. I’ve said before, we keep seem to be playing teams away that are in form.

Everton are playing well at the moment and that’s going to be difficult. An organised, physical team at a ground with superb support. We could again do with our first-choice eleven but let’s see if we can show a bit of grit!

Now going back to the article on F365 stating Arsenal getting a ‘late, late, late’ winner against Wolves was not the sign of champions was laughable. Is the fourth minute of injury time that late! Now for Arsenal to come back after conceding an injury time goal is a sign of champions and mettle, no matter how crap we were! How on earth were Liverpool seen as looking like champions when getting a winner against 10-man Newcastle in the 112th minute? Surely that’s late, late, late etc. etc. Where are they now?

As I’ve repeatedly commented in the mailbox is to please not promote Arsenal to a height, like other media sources, so you can knock them down as losers. There’s a long way to go.

Chris, Croydon

Manchester United v Bournemouth conclusions

Bonkers game. And not for the first time it was edge of the seat stuff. Whilst the result itself didn’t really move the needle, it probably raised as many questions as answers (this is NOT a 16 Conclusions. They are only allowed on weekends right?) which I’ll try and sift through.

1. The slightest of formation tweaks and the team was unrecognizable. Simply having Amad further up the field made the team look… dare I say it… potent and exciting. He’s simply too slight to be a wing back. But put the square peg in a square hole and viola! Sadly this experiment has one data point until after AFCON.

2. The fans responded like coke addicts after a fix. This is what we all crave and expect. All in, dialed up to “11”. Bugger the score or outcome. I don’t think there is one fan who wasn’t thrilled and entertained. I believe Paul Scholes accused Amorim of not “getting” what this club is about. I wonder if the penny is dropping.

3. I think he is a smart man and maybe, after some reflection, Amorim will realize that this approach may actually buy him some time. Trying to introduce his version of 3-D chess to this lot is, for the moment at least, a bridge too far.

4. I would argue that we are no better than a top half team at the moment. Amorin has had one transfer window. We are well away from top 6 let alone higher. Look at the bench.

5. Using center backs who are 19 and 20 was a recipe for mistakes and so it proved. What exactly was Amorim’s alternatives?

6. Martinez is nowhere near match fit and as for Shaw, maybe the football hasn’t quite left him but the conductor has just blown his whistle.

7. Mainoo is a calm, foot on the ball, short controlled passing type player. Amorim wants his team to play like schoolchildren let out of school early. Square peg.

8. Had we converted just one of those recent draws into a win, we would be 4th. Maybe this is more a reflection on the inconsistencies of the teams around us but surely this puts the “Amorim Out” narrative on the back burner for now?

9. With injuries, absences and lack of squad depth, I think every fan should be ecstatic if we are in the top half by the new year.

10. For one glorious week, we didn’t “sh!t the bed”.

Adidasmufc (Not a chance in hell of getting reinforcements in January)

A team of….

I always thought a team of Bobby Firminos would boss it. He also comes from a time when Liverpool were likeable so gets bonus points.

Finlay x

Liverpool right on track

These mails and posts claiming ‘if it isn’t broke don’t fix it ‘ + Klopp’s team won the league not Slot’s, deary me.

To the outsider it was pretty clear last season that Robertson was done, Nuñez, Quansah, Elliot were not good enough, Diaz wanted higher wages, he was on low ones, Alexander-Arnold wanted Madrid and Kelleher wanted first team football, and on top of all that of course Jota.

I think the other difference from past rebuilds at Liverpool, United, City is the higher skill/purchasing level at all the middling clubs.

If the suits at Liverpool got more right than wrong in what is just the first stage of the rebuild then I’m saying that’s par for the course.

They will probably get into the top five anyway which will mean stage 2 or 3 of their rebuild.

United’s suits have been getting around 2/10 decisions correct for a dozen years and that is being generous.

So as the be-wigged, mostachioed character used to say in his high-pitched scouse accent – ‘ cairm-down , cairm-down’ .

Peter, Andalucia

Left isn’t always right

I just wanted to send a little rant. I’ve been a Football365 reader on and off for more than 25 years – I even did work experience there a long long time ago. But your recent forays into thinking you are political journalists has been really rather abhorrent.

The consistent left = good; anything else is fascist is the very reason the country is in the mess it is in now. Life, like football, is nuanced.

Can you just stick to the football and stop being so black and white – which actually results in being equally divisive as what you are trying to achieve.

Thank you for letting me get that off my chest.

Kate

