Liverpool leaked shirt hints at classic Candy shirt vibes

Liverpool’s home kit for the 2026/27 season could be based on one of the club’s most popular shirts, according to a new leak.

The club’s first kit under the new Adidas deal earns the club £60m a year and was one of the most successful kit launches of all time as fans flocked to get their hands on the shirt. The shirts are now discounted for Christmas, with prices down by 20% with more than half of the season still to go.

Thoughts are already turning to the new home shirt and X user @FumlerRawk says Adidas are considering basing the new shirt on the iconic 1989-1991 home shirt as worn by legends such as Ian Rush and John Barnes.

26/27 Liverpool Adidas Home

Active Maroon – White There will be a pattern. Our bet is diamonds pic.twitter.com/9lG8I73tKJ — fumlerRawk (@FumlerRawk) September 9, 2025

The 1989 shirt featured the famous Candy sponsor and was red with white triangular patterns. The kit proved to be a huge hit and has even been replicated in the form of retro versions on the Liverpool website and even in the form of a novelty Christmas jumper.

Rumours suggest the new shirt will feature a similar pattern and will return to a darker, maroon-like red colour last seen on the shirt when Liverpool won the title in 2020 in a dark red New Balance shirt.

A return to a darker red and a homage to one of Liverpool’s most famous Adidas kits will be a huge hit with fans if it is released for next year’s Premier League season.

Adidas says the most recent kit launches including the white away shirt and ‘sea foam green’ third kit have increased kit sales among fans by over 700%. The shirts have been sold across 150 countries and the club has revealed Florian Wirtz’ number seven shirt has been the best seller after the arrival of the £115m German international midfielder.

Adidas will launch the new kits earlier than this year, as the club was contracted to Nike until 1 August in 2025 and it meant a later kit launch than usual for Adidas brands.

