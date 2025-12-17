According to reports, Manchester United have ‘held talks’ over signing Al-Hilal star Ruben Neves, who is also linked with Newcastle United and Spurs.

It is common knowledge that the Red Devils are in the market for a new midfielder or two as they are expected to overhaul this department next year.

In the summer, Ruben Amorim‘s side were focused on overhauling their attack as they signed Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, while they landed Senne Lammens to be their new No.1 goalkeeper.

Now, Man Utd need to revamp their midfield and will likely start with a No.6 after they were priced out of a move for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba in the summer.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton have also been mentioned as alternatives, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Baleba remains their favoured option.

Romano said: “Look, if there’s a player Manchester United put on top, top, top of their list, for sure it’s Carlos Baleba. Baleba is a player they absolutely love.

“Anderson and Wharton are on the list… but Baleba has always been seen as the top target for Ruben Amorim.”

However, each of these possible signings would be very expensive, and Man Utd are far more likely to sign one or more of these in the summer rather than January.

Therefore, Man Utd could turn to a cheaper alternative as a short-term fix in January and Neves is one of their candidates.

Neves was consistently a standout performer in the Premier League with Wolves, but he has spent the last couple of years in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal.

Now, though, Al-Hilal are ‘ready to sell’ to a European club in January, with a report from journalist Graeme Bailey for our pals at TEAMtalk claiming the Red Devils are ‘holding talks’ with his representatives over a transfer.

It is noted that ‘plenty of clubs are showing an early willingness’ to sign Neves, who is also attracting interest from Newcastle and Tottenham.

The report claims: ‘The 28-year-old is now considering his options and has made it clear to his agents that he is open to a move in January.

‘Off the back of that, we can reveal that Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle – all long-term admirers of Neves – have been spoken to.’

Some of United’s current players will likely make way for Neves and other midfield signings, with another report from journalist Dean Jones for TEAMtalk claiming Manuel Ugarte’s exit has already been ‘approved’.

Jones added: ‘Ugarte was signed in August 2024 for £50.7m (add-ons included), viewed at the time as the solution to United’s long-standing midfield issues.

‘That vision has not materialised as the Uruguayan has struggled to establish himself in England and failed to displace the ageing Casemiro in the holding midfield role. The end result is Ugarte is now expected to be moved on.’