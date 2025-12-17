According to reports, Manchester United are ‘ready’ to offload four players in a ‘fire sale’ during next summer’s transfer window.

Last season, the Red Devils were embarrassing as they finished 15th in the Premier League and failed to win a trophy. However, they have improved under Ruben Amorim this term.

Man Utd‘s positive summer transfer window has helped them, with club chiefs offloading most of their unwanted players to raise funds for their squad overhaul.

The exits of Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho enabled Man Utd to sign Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha for around £230m combined.

Sesko has made a slow start at Old Trafford, but Lammens, Mbeumo and Cunha have made a huge impact for the Red Devils as they sit on the fringes of the Champions League places.

READ: Kobbie Mainoo among six losers as new Manchester United arrives under Ruben Amorim



However, Man Utd still need upgrades in certain positions, with it widely reported that their priority will be to sign a new No.6 to be Casemiro’s long-term replacement.

United were priced out of a £100m+ move for Brighton standout Carlos Baleba in the summer, but they have also been linked with several potential alternatives ahead of the January transfer window.

This includes Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, but Romano has confirmed that Baleba remains their preferred option.

“Look, if there’s a player Manchester United put on top, top, top of their list, for sure it’s Carlos Baleba. Baleba is a player they absolutely love,” Romano said on the Men in Blazers podcast.

“Anderson and Wharton are on the list… but Baleba has always been seen as the top target for Ruben Amorim.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Five players who will benefit from AFCON absences: Chiesa, Mainoo and more

* Amorim ‘to leave Man Utd’ as INEOS ‘ready to make dramatic decision’, PL boss ‘desperate for job’

* Man Utd ‘insiders’ issue ‘clear’ response to Bruno Fernandes claim; INEOS current sale stance revealed



According to The Daily Mail, Man Utd have big plans for their midfield in 2026 as they have ‘revealed a fire sale’, with INEOS ‘ready to break up their entire midfield at the end of the season as ‘Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte face uncertain futures at Old Trafford’.

The same report has named six potential replacements for these players. They explained: ‘The situation could again hinge on United signing a midfielder with Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, Conor Gallagher, Carlos Baleba, Tyler Adams and Joao Gomes along the players who have been discussed.

‘United remain adamant that they won’t make any panic buys in January and will only sign a player if it’s a deal that can be brought forward from the summer.

‘With so much uncertainty hanging over Fernandes, Casemiro, Ugarte and Mainoo, it’s likely there will be more than one new midfielder coming through the door. It’s not as though United have reinforcements coming through from the academy either, with Toby Collyer and Sekou Kone likely to go out on loan.’