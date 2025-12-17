According to reports, Manchester United would be willing to ‘fast-track’ a move to sign Antoine Semenyo from AFC Bournemouth on two conditions.

Semenyo has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season as he has shone for Andoni Iraola’s side.

The 25-year-old has taken his game to another level this season, grabbing seven goals and three assists in 15 Premier League appearances.

This could help to secure him a move elsewhere in January. I has been revealed that he has a £65m release clause in his contract that can be activated next month. If he stays until the summer, he will be available for £50m.

Semenyo is unlikely to remain at Bournemouth until the summer as talkSPORT claims Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City and Spurs are ‘all showing interest in him’.

In recent months, Liverpool have been mooted as his most likely destination as the Premier League holders target him as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

However, Man Utd are also in the running to sign Semenyo as they look to increase their depth in forward areas.

A new report from The Daily Mail claims Semenyo ‘falls into the category’ of a player who INEOS would ‘fast-track a transfer to sign six months early’.

Though it is explained that a potential move for Semenyo in January hinges on two conditions.

‘Landing the 25-year-old won’t be easy, however. Not only will United face competition from Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham, they also have to find a way of financing the deal when a defensive midfielder remains the priority next month. ‘Selling Joshua Zirkzee is one option. The Dutchman is wanted on loan by Roma and United could include an obligation to buy as part of the package, similar to the £38m clause in Rasmus Hojlund’s move to Napoli.’

Man Utd could also raise funds by offloading captain Bruno Fernandes, as he remains heavily linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League or European sides.

Fernandes opted against an exit in the summer, but he has remarkably claimed that club chiefs wanted him to leave in the previous transfer window.

This has fuelled speculation regarding a possible transfer in 2026, and the same report from The Daily Mail claims he could cost much less than £100m.

They claimed: ‘Those familiar with the talks have explained that there has been growing confidence for a while that the actual fee it would take to land Fernandes is closer to the £65-70m mark, rather than £100m.’