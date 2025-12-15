Viktor Gyokeres is ‘the worst footballer that I’ve seen at Arsenal since Lee Chapman’, says one Arsenal fan. Does Mikel Arteta need to make a choice?

Let’s talk about the Gyokeres problem

I have long believed that Gyokores is the worst footballer that I’ve seen at Arsenal since Lee Chapman. It’s not a popular opinion with the acolytes. But I’m merely watching as objectively as I can and I can’t see how he is a top-level player for anyone – let alone a team that tells us it wants to win the league. Now.

And so that’s the thing. Watching that game against Wolves – top against the bottomest bottom team in EPL history – I had to conclude that Arteta has a huge decision to make. Everything that the club has done has said “we are in this to win it now. No more effin about”.

But on Saturday – as I watched a centre forward so far off the pace mentally and physically and also unable to play at the technical level required to contribute – it occurred to me that Arteta has to decide. Does he want to try to give Gyokores time ? To become a semi- effective player? Or does he want to win the league? Because he ain’t doing both.

It’s widely known that he wasn’t an Arteta signing. It’s a big call to bin a big ticket player this early that you didn’t buy – but the DoF has credit in the bank and should take the L here. He bought a lemon. Fess up. Move on. We ain’t a charity. Gyokores is paid well and we will pay half his wages when he signs for Brentford.

Johnno (cleaned my boots and off for trials in Portugal. If he can get 97 goals ….)

Here’s your Stewie warning…

First off, a hearty congratulations to Arsenal on a HUGE win. The scenes at full-time at the Emirates are very reminiscent of that time the UK won Eurovision, or that time Celine Dion won a Grammy. Such unbridled joy! A cynical bot would wonder whether there was anyone marvelling at the sight of a team of such apparent repute, scraping a last-gasp win at home to what is statistically the worst PL team in history? Not me! Hope Odegaard ran on the pitch to take professional photographs at full-time!

Wolves can at least hold their heads up high that not a single Arsenal player managed to score a goal – Wolves actually had to score ALL the goals in that match, so fed up were they of witnessing Antonio El Pulizon’s Artless defensive battalion.

Can someone please explain to me, how a group of fans who’ve had an awful lot to whine about when it comes to the spending of Man United, Chelsea, Citeh and currently Liverpool; are so silent and circumspect when it comes to their own spending?

I am Still trying to understand how one man can be given almost 7 years, £15m a year and a budget of over £1bn and yet, cannot point to ONE single unqualified attacking success in that time?

How hilarious are the delusional Islington MAGA Lot? Remember that time those of us with eyes stated the obvious – aka Viking Clogger is clearly rubbish, no top 5 league experience etc? Remember the vitriol spewed at anyone who dared to…state errrr facts?

It’s literally the equivalent of the STOLLEN 2020 ELECTION STOP THE COUNT! There’s too much evidence available to ascertain how bobbins Viking Clogger is but how about this nugget: a £60m striker on £200k a week, that hasn’t managed one single goal against a team in the top 15! Playing for the team top of the league!

If Viking Clogger can’t score against the top 15, can’t score away from home, and can now no longer score at home to the bottom sides…is Glenn Murray still available and does he have a spare kit?

Now that the bus parade for the “best team in the world in November” trophy has subsided, let’s observe cold, hard, facts. This is the biggest opportunity Arteta has had to finish the job. Enormous money, more time than anyone, stability, best squad in the PL.

The paradox here is that under Arteta this season, Arsenal has not beaten a single one of the title challengers! Couldn’t beat Citeh at home at their lowest ebb, couldn’t school 10-man Chelsea who lost their best player for over an hour (didn’t Arsenal fans tell us last season that once the DEEP STATE PGMOL had sent off one of your players, you aren’t allowed to play well / up losing the game?).

Arteta got his regular annual can of whoop-ass that the clearly-superior Papa Emery dishes out (imagine what Emery could do with £1bn and 7 seasons), and of course Arteta went to Anfield, set up like a coward and lost. But remember what his Cult Emirates Kool-aid drinkers claimed at the time: “not many teams will get anything at Anfield this season”. Someone tell Sean Dyche eh!

I’ve said it for the longest time and will carry on saying it: Arteta has zero craft on the attacking side of the game. This can be evidenced by Arsenal fans freaking out at the prospect of missing a couple of centre backs! You are allowed to out score the opposition lads! If your defence is utter turd and concedes 3 or 4, your attack can still win you a match. If your attack cannot hit a barn door though, your defence can be perfect and still end up the season empty-handed (Arteta every season).

Arsenal often waste entire first halves of football with aimless, risk-averse football (encapsulated by Odegaard, the Viking Tom Cleverley), meaning their entire efforts have to be focused on unnecessarily intense second halves (then they’ll bitch about “injuries”). A real side takes care of Wolves nice and early, and plays keep-ball for the remaining 60 minutes. Imagine frantically chasing a winner against Wolves in the 89th minute At home!

Of all the epic bottle-jobs we’ve witnessed from Arteta, this season’s would be the crowning glory.

Merry Xmas all.

Stewie Griffin (Arteta will try and sign the FAKE GOALSCORING Wolves defender Mosquera next, probably more lethal than the Ashtray/Viking Clogger/Brazilian Beach Bum combined! Oh that’s a combined £770k a week in wages for those three!!! But yes OIL MONEY, “Financial Resources” )

The Arsenal question

Dave Tickner asked:

“We’ve tied our own head in knots trying to work out whether managing in the end to get away with it makes them more likely to win the league due to the potency of the Hallmark of Champions effect, or less likely because they really might have spooked themselves silly at just how bad they were here.”

It’s actually quite easy to work out.

If you have to ask, then you already know what the answer is.

Andy H, Swansea

Arsenal got luck

Not a good game and yet created a couple of good chances. Just before the season started, I sent in an email, saying that Gyokeres, would not fit in with how arsenal plays, yes he has scored few and he has been injured but I still think it was money wasted.

Arsenal need a striker like Alvarez. I hope Jesus find some form because I believe he can do better than Gyokeres. Harvest better be fit from January, just to have more options.

Back to the game, the last 5 to 10 minutes was hard to watch, allowing Wolves some position, which lead to them getting a goal. After Zubemendi, substitution we lacked control in midfield.

At the end, a very good 3 points.

Lwazi (South Africa)

Advantage Manchester City

When the commentator stated that City’s goal difference is now better than Arsenal’s I wondered how many times a team had been champions without having the best goal difference. I decided to do my research since 1970, the year before Arsenal’s double. I was imagining 20 % but it has only happened once!

Upon reflection that does carry quite a lot of logic, anyway, I thought Pep’s new defence and his cocktail of Cherki & Foden, both of them ‘finishing each others sentences’ seems like a heady mixture.

That analogy of looking in the rear view mirror and seeing Guardiola’s sky blue AMG growling and snarling might make you want to … well , there are still a lot of points to play for and City can always buy some more moving parts in Jan’.

Shame Alf-Inge wasn’t a Highbury legend eh.

Peter, Andalucia

Oh Gusto

Was about to email in to say that Malo Gusto has actually played well (especially when playing as a RB) and has seen plenty of minutes this season.

As I opened up my email, he’s just gone and scored (on top of an assist earlier).

Oh and Sanchez has played really well this season and made a great save before the second goal.

Adam

