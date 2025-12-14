Phil Foden was “delighted” after scoring his tenth goal of the season for Manchester City in their win over Crystal Palace but he was given a dressing down by Pep Guardiola after the game.

Foden arrowed his shot in from the edge of the box after a fine run from Rayan Cherki, splitting two goals from Erling Haaland, who opened the scoring with header before converting from the penalty spot.

The result means Manchester City are back to within two points of league leaders City, with Foden arguably playing as big a part as any in the squad aside from Haaland in keeping touch with the Gunners in the title race.

After the game, Foden said he was “delighted” to be able to keep his “great form” going having struggled both mentally and physically last season.

He told Sky Sports: “It’s a really difficult game. We know what they are about. They make it tricky, set up well and have quality players on the break. The first half we were just trying to figure them out. Second half we started to hurt them more and in the end we killed the game off.

“The most important thing is patience. I think we maybe tried to attack too quickly. In the second half we did a lot better. That was the key for getting the result today. We had more control and more passes that is the City way. It is a full team performance. Really happy. I have been in great form in the Premier League recently and I’m delighted to keep that going.”

But Guardiola was far from impressed and gave a scathing assessment of the England international’s performance in his Match of the Day interview.

Guardiola said: “Today he [Phil Foden] didn’t play good, he lost a lot of balls. He was rushing with every action, he needs to play more calm and keep the ball and in the right moment change the gear. Saying that he is doing terrific for the team.”

But the City boss was “really pleased” in general with his side’s performance

“It was difficult today and ruthless is the word. It’s been a lot of work,” Pep added.

“They are so strong. Every time we play against them it’s so difficult – their physicality and they’re a transitional team, how good they defend.

“A really difficult game and we knew it [would be] after a tough game emotionally in Madrid. Really pleased for many things that are going to happen inside the locker room.

“There are many things we have to improve but in Madrid they gave me a lot of signals that still we are not ready in terms of how we have to approach certain games.

“They are young some players, but of course we are really pleased because I know how tough they are and to win 3-0 here is a good statement from us.”