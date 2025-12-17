There are three England linchpins in a top four headed by a Real Madrid star, while Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United all have talking to do…

No one is panicking yet about the looming prospect of these lads walking away, especially with these players a year closer to free agency.

But if negotiations haven’t already started, then clubs certainly need to be contact with the agents of these 20 stars that we’ve ranked in order of value according to Transfermarkt…

20) Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

United, or anyone else offering the midfielder a contract, should include a clause to rein in his idiot brother. There is little chance of Mainoo re-signing with his boyhood club while Ruben Amorim continues to use him so sparingly.

19) Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

Jones’ renewal is said to be on Liverpool’s to-do list since the midfielder remains one of the first-team squad’s lowest-paid players still on the deal signed in 2020 as a 21-year-old.

18) Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

Mateta is said to have shelved contract talks with Palace and he needs to consider his next move carefully since the striker will be 30 by the time his current deal runs out.

17) Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

Atalanta may wish to cash in on the forward a year ahead of the expiry of his current terms. They have reportedly tabled a renewal offer with a modest pay-rise and a release clause, but the 29-year-old is sure to get other proposals.

16) Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

The defender and Dortmund are talking, with neither side in a hurry. “There’s no deadline,” Dortmund managing director Lars Ricken has said. “We’re in good dialogue, but of course he wants to make this decision carefully.” Liverpool have been repeatedly linked.

15) Diogo Costa (Porto)

Once one of the most in-demand keepers in Europe, Costa was tentatively linked with United and City among others last summer. Doubtless the speculation will begin again as the end of the season approaches, with Porto’s initial renewal offer rebuffed.

14) Fabian Ruiz (PSG)

PSG were talking about opening negotiations with Ruiz last summer amid interest from Manchester United but neither side seems to be in a rush to go to the table.

13) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

The United skipper was ‘sad’ that the club seemed quite willing to get rid last summer amid interest from Saudi. Maybe he ought to have given them what they wanted just so we can all see exactly how dire they would be without him. The Saudi interest will almost certainly remain as the 32-year-old’s contract ticks down.

MORE: Who is in the wrong between ‘hurting’ Fernandes and uncourageous United in £100m row?

12) Ousmane Diomande (Sporting Lisbon)

The Sporting centre-back has been prompted to put his renewal talks on hold amid a flurry of interest, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Crystal Palace all linked with the 22-year-old.

11) Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

An extension for the winger does not feel like a priority for Arsenal. Indeed, there is talk of upgrading the 24-year-old, who is no longer a fixture in Mikel Arteta’s XI.

10) Ederson (Atalanta)

It feels unlikely that Ederson will enter the final year of his contract at Atalanta. If a renewal is not forthcoming – talks are said to have been placed on hold by the player – then the club will almost certainly put him on the market next summer.

9) Ferran Torres (Barcelona)

Another in flying form as renewal time comes around, Torres has already bettered his goalscoring tally of last season, making Barca keen to arrange an extension. Even if these things take time and a whole lot of juggling these days at the Nou Camp.

8) Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan)

Back to his best form, the left wing-back will be offered a lucrative new deal at Inter while Manchester United are also understood to be keen.

MORE: The best footballers out of contract in 2026 and free to sign in January

7) Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

There are reports that Adeyemi has told his club that he won’t be re-signing after initial discussion over a renewal, with talk his girlfriend fancies living in a major European city rather than Dortmund. Buyer beware.

6) Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)

Captain America is in wonderful form right now, which is handy given his representatives are talking to Milan about a new deal to 2030. There is little hurry given there is a one-year option beyond 2027.

5) Rodri (Manchester City)

A year or so ago, there would have been a clamour around the Spain midfielder’s contract but, right now, Rodri and City need to work on getting the talisman fit. Then, no doubt, they will talk.

4) Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Tottenham and Manchester United continue to be linked with the England goal machine, who has a clause in his current deal that, if certain conditions are met, would allow him to leave next summer for £65million. But much of the current noise points to a renewal at Bayern, even if the striker will be 34 around the time his next deal kicks in.

MORE: A step-by-step guide to show Harry Kane has actually scored precisely zero proper goals for England

3) Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Foden’s form this season has come at the perfect time for his contract negotiations, which are set to end with him being City’s second-highest-paid player behind that ridiculous lad up front.

2) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Few worries here for Arsenal, with everyone seemingly confident of a agreement soon over an extension that could see Saka trouser £300,000 a week.

1) Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

We would be surprised if either party signed up to extend their working relationship, with the player unhappy over his role – which could change under a new manger – while the club are sick of talking about a new deal. ‘Sign or leave’ is the ultimatum, apparently. The latter seems more likely.