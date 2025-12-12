According to reports, Real Madrid have issued an ‘ultimatum’ to Vinicius Junior, while president Florentino Perez ‘wants’ to sign a Manchester City star.

There has been turmoil at Real Madrid in recent months as they have only won two of their previous eight matches in all competitions.

Therefore, head coach Xabi Alonso is under immense pressure and it has been widely reported that Real Madrid must beat Deportivo Alaves at the weekend if he’s to keep his job.

On Thursday afternoon, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “So the story of Alonso being guaranteed to be fired if he lost the game with Man City was never confirmed, and Real Madrid confirmed that this was not the case.

“Now obviously results must change. There is an important game with Alaves and the feeling internally at Real Madrid is that they want to give Alonso one more chance to change the situation.”

There have also been rumblings of Alonso clashing with Real Madrid’s players, with Vinicius at the heart of this conversation.

The Brazil international’s future at Real Madrid is in doubt as he has clashed with Alonso and is only under contract until 2027.

It remains to be seen whether he will extend his contract or be sold next year, with recent reports indicating that talks over a new deal have not advanced.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Real Madrid want a quick resolution and have issued an ‘ultimatum’ to Vinicius, who must either ‘renew now’ or ‘leave’ next year.

‘Real Madrid has run out of patience in negotiations with Vinícius Jr. The club has informed the player and his representatives that there will be no further contract offers. ‘He must either accept the current offer or be put on the transfer market this summer. This decision marks a dramatic shift in the relationship between the two parties and opens up an unexpected scenario in the short term.’

Vinicius has his critics due to his attitude, but he would be difficult to replace and another report from the same outlet claims they ‘want’ Man City star Jeremy Doku.

The Belgian international can be frustrating to watch due to his lack of an end product, but he is electric when at his best.

The report claims he could cost as much as £105m (120 million euros) next year.

They added: ‘Despite the interest it generated, signing the Belgian is seen as a very complicated operation. His contract runs until 2029 and his market value is high, plus Guardiola considers him an essential player.

‘Even so, his name remains on the club’s scouting list, as has happened with other emerging talents who were subsequently closely monitored.’