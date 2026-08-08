According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘now close’ to reaching a ‘full agreement’ to make Manchester City star their next summer signing.

Tottenham have already made a real statement in this summer’s transfer window, having invested around £230m to sign Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke.

These costly signings followed the free transfers of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka, and they will take their summer spending closer to £300m if/when they sign Savinho.

Tottenham’s priority for the remainder of this transfer window is to improve their attack, with at least one winger and/or a striker expected to join.

Savinho and Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo are said to be Tottenham’s leading targets, but the Man City star looks the most likely to join the north London side.

READ: Fabrizio Romano reveals Tottenham stance on selling Cristian Romero to Arsenal

The Man City winger is a long-term Spurs target and he has been on their radar for over a year, though a deal is yet to be finalised because his current club are keen to secure a replacement before letting him leave.

Tottenham getting closer to signing Savinho

Man City also want around £60m for Savinho, but Fabrizio Romano reported this week that Tottenham have “very good chances” of signing him.

Romano said: “The priority, the number one, two, and three target remains Savinho, and I think at the end of the summer transfer window, Savinho has very, very good chances to join Tottenham.

“So I don’t expect any surprises here. Eventually, if the deal is not happening for Savinho, Pedro Neto could become an option for Tottenham Hospur. So that could be an interesting situation to follow.”

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Now, Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke has claimed that Tottenham are ‘now close to sealing a full agreement’ with Man City for Savinho, with ‘advanced talks’ underway and ‘all parties confident of a deal being done’.

O’Rourke explained: “I think it’s getting there. It’s been ongoing for a number of weeks and months now.

“We know Tottenham’s interest is there, they’re long-term admirers of Savinho and Roberto De Zerbi has admitted they are looking to make further attacking signings in this window if possible.

“Savinho is a top target for them. Talks have been ongoing with Manchester City.

“The expectation is that this deal probably will get done before the close of the window with Savinho making the move to North London.”

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