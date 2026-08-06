Former Tottenham scout Mick Brown feels an attacking signing is “likely” and the “domino effect” of the deal could see Chelsea lose one of their best players.

Spurs moved onto attacking transfers in recent weeks after their £230million spend fixed defence and midfield. Roberto De Zerbi has stated there are more signings coming, with a “bomba” to come through the door.

The signing of Manchester City winger Savinho has looked possible all summer, and he’s even been open to joining since January, but there has been no formal conclusion to this point.

Indeed, our friends at TEAMtalk recently suggested Tottenham had given City an ultimatum, to make a decision on the winger’s sale on the weekend of August 1 and 2, or they’d move onto other targets.

But discussions still seem to be ongoing, and that’s relevant to City’s interest in Pedro Neto.

Indeed, there’s previously been a suggestion that Enzo Maresca wants to reunite with the Portuguese winger at the Etihad, and Fabrizio Romano recently revealed an approach for that transfer.

He said: “Manchester City made a formal approach today to Pedro Neto’s representatives to explore the possibility of bringing the Portuguese winger to the club.

“Enzo Maresca is a big factor in this deal because he knows Pedro Neto very well from their time together at Chelsea. He’s a player Maresca appreciates a lot.

“Manchester City are looking for a winger because there is a real possibility that Savinho leaves the club. Pedro Neto is considered an ideal opportunity and a player they rate very highly.

“This also depends on Chelsea’s valuation. Pedro Neto is not on Chelsea’s list of players for sale and remains part of Xabi Alonso’s plans.

“If Chelsea receive an important offer, then the situation could develop. Otherwise, he is not expected to leave.”

Savinho domino effect explained

Brown, who was formerly a scout at Tottenham, expects a deal for Savinho will be done at Tottenham, and the effects of that could be that Neto joins City.

He told Football Insider: “This is certainly going to be one to watch, because there’s a domino effect involved.

“I can definitely see Man City making a move to sign Pedro Neto, but it seems it will only happen if they can sell the Brazilian Savinho, and that’s where Tottenham come in.

“They’ve been working on that deal for a long time, he’s somebody they want to bring in, Man City seem to be open to the deal, and the player seems to be keen as well.

“So it seems likely that they will complete that move, and then it opens the door for Man City to go out and bring in another winger.

“Neto, in my opinion, has been one of Chelsea’s best players over the last couple of years, so in terms of Man City trying to find a new winger, they won’t need to look far.

“There are a lot of moving parts, but once that first deal is completed, I expect Man City will be stepping up their efforts to bring him in.”

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