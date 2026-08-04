Tottenham ‘agree’ winger deal as £65m-rated Chelsea star could be next signing

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reaffirmed that Savinho has ‘agreed’ personal terms, while another report insists a Chelsea star is also a target.

The north London club narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League last season as their 1-0 win over Everton on the final day saw them stay in the top-flight for another season.

And the Tottenham hierarchy have made sure they have done everything to avoid getting sucked into a relegation fight again next season by bringing in six new signings.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka have all joined on free transfers, while Tottenham splashed £237m on Sandro Tonali, Jan Paul van Hecke and Mateus Fernandes.

Tottenham are still looking to make two, maybe three, further signings before the end of the transfer window with improving their attack now a priority.

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo and Manchester City’s Savinho have emerged as their top targets in recent weeks with the latter on their radar for a few windows.

READ: Liverpool tipped to sell Gakpo for £70m; ‘not happy’ Reds teammate to push for summer exit

And Romano has revealed that, although the clubs remain some way apart in their valuation of the player, Savinho has “agreed” on personal terms.

Romano told time2play: “Keep a close eye on Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham. They aren’t slowing down after locking in defence and midfield upgrades – now their attack needs a total makeover.

“The top target out wide is Savinho, who has already put in a transfer request at Manchester City and wants to join De Zerbi in London ASAP.

“Negotiations are underway, but the clubs are still pretty far apart on price, even though Savinho already has personal terms agreed with Spurs.”

As well as Savinho, Tottenham are looking to bring in Gakpo and Romano continued: “And Spurs aren’t stopping at one – they want two wingers. Cody Gakpo is right at the top of their wishlist.

READ: Former Tottenham scout questions transfer fee for forward who ‘could hardly get in’ Spurs’ team

“Tottenham is waiting to see if Liverpool will even entertain letting him go. Right now, it’s a tough deal to pull off, but the interest is 100% real while everyone waits on the Reds’ stance.”

Tottenham ‘interested’ in £65m-rated Chelsea striker

It seems Tottenham could also look to bring in a different kind of forward with the Daily Mail insisting that Spurs are ‘interested’ in signing £65m-rated Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

The report added: ‘There has been no formal approach to open club-to-club talks as of yet, it is understood, but sources have confirmed to Daily Mail Sport that Spurs currently have the 25-year-old Senegalese under consideration.’

The newspaper continued: ‘Tottenham, whose sporting director is Johan Lange, formerly of Villa, have admired Jackson for some time including before De Zerbi’s arrival as their head coach.’

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