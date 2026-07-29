Romano reveals first Real Madrid move for Rodri as Man City eye ‘another attacker’ after Savinho plea

Real Madrid have now ‘approached’ Man City ‘for the first time’ as they look to do a deal for Rodri, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Citizens have so far completed deals for Mathys Detourbet (£21.5m, Troyes), Elliot Anderson (£116m, Nottingham Forest), Pierce Charles (£3m, Sheffield Wednesday) and Jeremy Monga (£12.5m, Leicester) with more to come.

Bernardo Silva and Nathan Ake are the main departures from last season’s first-team squad but Man City could be set to lose another important player.

Rodri has been consistently linked with a move to Real Madrid over the last few seasons and it now looks like a transfer to the Bernabeu could finally be taking shape.

The Athletic‘s Mario Cortegana revealed on Tuesday that Real Madrid are working on a deal to take Spain international Rodri to La Liga.

Cortegana wrote: ‘Real Madrid continue to work on a deal for Rodri. Personal terms are not expected to be an issue and, while the Spanish club are working on the assumption that an agreement will be reached, negotiations with Manchester City are still pending.

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‘Rodri is under contract until June 2027, and City still hope to secure a renewal but they have yet to receive a positive response from the player, as his wish is to join Madrid. City have not ruled out the possibility that, if no agreement is reached this summer, Rodri enters the final season of his contract without extending.

‘The 30-year-old midfielder has been linked with PSG but sources at the French club deny having approached City or the player’s camp, adding that they are not in the market for anyone at that position.’

Real Madrid approach Man City for Rodri – Man City

And now Italian transfer insider Romano has revealed that Real Madrid have now made their first approach to Man City to sign Rodri.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Real Madrid have approached Manchester City for Rodri for the first time. Negotiations have started with verbal discussions between clubs. Florentino Pérez has given approval to the deal after doors closed for months. Real indicate they are ready to spend over €50m.’

Savinho is another player who could leave with Romano revealing on his Instagram on Tuesday that the Brazil international has ‘informed’ Man City that he wants to leave.

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Romano wrote: ‘𝐄𝐗𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄: Savinho informed Manchester City of his desire to 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐕𝐄 this summer to play more 🔵🇧🇷

‘Brazilian winger plans for a transfer this summer as he wants 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩, Manchester City have been informed.

‘𝐓𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐦 have Savinho on top of their shortlist this summer after being interested in the winger since 2025, as revealed.’

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Man City could ‘also look to add another attacker’ this summer if Savinho goes.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Savinho has already indicated to Manchester City that he wants to join Spurs. Also wanted the move last summer. A leading target, but dependant on Manchester City’s board changing their stance. City could also look to add another attacker. Talks have been ongoing between clubs since the early part of the summer.’

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