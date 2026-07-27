Man City are considering making a huge offer for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez as Real Madrid line up a bid for Rodri, according to reports.

After Chelsea finished tenth in the Premier League last season, there was expectations of a mass exodus at Stamford Bridge with no European football at the club next season.

However, they have only lost one starter with Marc Cucurella leaving Chelsea to join Real Madrid in a deal worth around €60m.

Players like Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro have been made untouchable this summer but there are still doubts surrounding Fernandez’s future at the club after flirting with Real Madrid.

A potential move to the Bernabeu now seems completely off the table for Fernandez with Real Madrid now looking to sign Man City midfielder Rodri.

Italian journalist Nicolo Schira insists that Real Madrid are now ‘ready to submit their first bid’ for Rodri as they look to get a deal for the Spaniard over the line.

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Schira wrote on X: ‘Excl. – #RealMadrid are ready to submit their first bid (around 50-60M) to #ManchesterCity to try to sign #Rodri, who has turned down #MCFC’s offer to extend because wants to join Blancos. Already agreed personal terms for a contract until 2030. #transfers.’

And now our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Man City are ‘weighing up a blockbuster move’ to sign Chelsea midfielder Fernandez as they search out more reinforcements in that area.

It is understood that Fernandez’s future at Stamford Bridge remains ‘unresolved’ giving other clubs a chance of signing a very good midfielder this summer.

Chelsea are only ready to part with their marquee signing from 2023 if a club is willing to part with more than the £106.9m they paid Benfica for his services.

Man City have already made the big-money signing of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, while the arrival of Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi is also hotly anticipated.

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With Mateo Kovacic and Nico Gonzalez both available for sale this summer, TEAMtalk has revealed that a third midfield signing for Fernandez would be possible.

The website adds: ‘Even with Anderson and the anticipated arrival of Bouaddi, TEAMtalk understands City believe there would still be room within their squad for a player of Fernandez’s calibre should the opportunity arise.

‘A deal for both £85m-rated Bouaddi and Fernandez, though, could set City back a combined £200m.’

Should Chelsea sell Enzo Fernandez?

Former Chelsea midfielder and coach Jody Morris reckons the Blues should look to move Fernandez on this summer if he doesn’t want to be at Stamford Bridge.

Morris told Boyle Sports: “If people aren’t wanting to pay the money for a player, then he stays. Enzo Fernandez is one of the few who would get pass marks last year for Chelsea, there weren’t many at all.

“But I have always been the same, if someone doesn’t want to be at a football club, then let them go. Letting them go doesn’t mean letting them go for cheap.

“If people don’t want to be at Chelsea, I would rather they go, regardless of how they performed or how much you like the player.

“I imagine most managers or coaches would feel the same. Owners will be different because they need to get value for money.”

After watching Fernandez’s performances at the World Cup, Morris added: “The value might be there after the World Cup he had. It might be the best opportunity to try and claw back as much of the fee we shelled out as possible.

“If he doesn’t want to go, then you have a player who has produced for Chelsea before. I am sure Xabi Alonso wouldn’t mind having him in the squad if he wants to be there. But if he doesn’t, the quicker he leaves, the better.”

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