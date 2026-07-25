Real Madrid strike ‘agreement’ as Man Utd cleared to sign Aurelien Tchouameni for £68m

Real Madrid have struck an agreement on personal terms with Rodri, with numerous sources including Fabrizio Romano explaining why this is good news for Manchester United and their hopes of signing Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid have already banked four first-team players this summer (Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva), though their work is far from through.

On Friday, The Athletic’s David Ornstein broke news of Real Madrid now initiating a move to sign 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, Rodri.

Manchester City hope Rodri will pen fresh terms at the Etihad, where his current deal expires next summer.

However, Rodri dreams of signing for Real Madrid and according to Matteo Morreto, he’s agreed personal terms with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid strike agreement with Rodri

He wrote on X: ‘Rodri is waiting for Real Madrid and Manchester City to reach an agreement on the transfer fee.

‘The Spanish midfielder has already reached an agreement with Real Madrid on the contract terms.’

Aside from Rodri, Real Madrid are also thundering towards agreements to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.

The Ivorian winger is now giving full priority to the Spanish side after PSG dawled on paying what RB Leipzig are demanding. Depending on whose report you read, Leipzig want a fee in the €120m-€130m range.

PSG haven’t even tabled an opening bid despite being in talks for weeks. Real, meanwhile, put €100m on the table on Friday and are primed to bid again having just got the player’s green light.

But to fund the dual signings of Rodri and Diomande, Real Madrid must generate money by selling players.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, and that’s where Man Utd could enter the picture.

Real Madrid signings free Tchouameni to join Man Utd

Reporting on his YouTube channel, Romano declared: “Yan Diomande, Rodri, financially are completely separate topics for Real Madrid.

“And in order for these deals to happen, Real Madrid need fresh money, they need outgoings.

“For example if they decide to bring in Rodri, they need to generate money. So we need to understand who could be on the way out of Real Madrid.”

The player Real sacrifice to sign Rodri and Diomande may well be Tchouameni, according to The Sun.

The British newspaper provided two updates on the Frenchman’s future over the past 72 hours.

Firstly, they claimed Real are willing to sell Tchouameni despite the fact he only recently signed a new contract. Secondly, they stated a bid of €80m / £68m can seal the deal.

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The Sun specifically named Man Utd as the leading club for Tchouameni, and it’s no secret the 26-year-old is United’s dream target to round out their midfield rebuild.

United have already signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, but fully intend to add one more big name in central areas.

With Real now pushing the button on both Rodri and Diomande, Tchouameni may wind up at Old Trafford.

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