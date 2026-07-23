Real Madrid reach shock decision on selling Aurelien Tchouameni to Man Utd

Manchester United have received a huge boost in their quest to bring Aurelien Tchouameni to Old Trafford, with a new report claiming that Real Madrid are willing to sell the midfielder to the Red Devils.

Fabrizio Romano has long reported Man Utd’s desire to sign Tchouameni from Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The transfer guru, though, reported earlier this month that Tchouameni has agreed on a new deal with Madrid until 2031.

New Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly been key to Tchouameni deciding to extend his stay at Estadio Bernabeu.

However, rumours linking Tchouameni with Man Utd have persisted, with Madrid yet to formally announce the new deal for the France international defensive midfielder.

On July 14, Man Utd reporter Andy Mitten said on Talk of the Devils: “It sounds like he is, but when I spoke to somebody in Madrid after he had signed the contract, let me just read the text back – ‘They could still sell him’.

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“So, there you go. ‘They could still him. I will try to find out’.

“So, the player has obviously done well out of this.

“This isn’t the first time that this has happened, where a Real Madrid player has benefitted from Manchester United’s interest.

“Look, Utd were interested in him, as you would be, because he’s very good. As I have said on this podcast several times, the player’s perfectly happy in Madrid. If that situation changes, he would be perfectly happy to play for Manchester United.

“When I did some calls last week to Madrid, or actually it was the US because that’s where the journalists are covering the Spanish national team, they, one of the points put to me was Real Madrid want to buy big, so they need to sell big.

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“So, who do they sell who they can get big money for? Fede Valverde has been told that he’s going to be captain. If you don’t want to be, mate, you can come to Old Trafford as well.

“There’s no issue there. Camavinga wouldn’t bring in as much money.

“So, that is a situation, so him signing a contract. I saw it sort of going off like a light – that’s it, Manchester United won’t be signing him.

“I wasn’t quite so sure that you can write off any deal until the transfer window has closed.”

When asked if there is a chance, Mitten responded: “It looks improbable.

“I think it always looked improbable.

“I think the chance comes if Real Madrid decide that they want to sell one of their very best players because they need money, and money dictates a lot of things in football.”

On Wednesday, though, Romano said that Tchouameni will stay at Real Madrid.

Romano said about Man Utd, Madrid and Tchouameni on his YouTube channel on Wednesday: “Guys, I told you, first of all several times in May, in April, in June, that Tchouameni is considered internally at Man Utd as the dream midfielder, the perfect midfielder in terms of leadership, being an elite player, international defensive midfielder, the perfect next one after Casemiro.

“But Casemiro today signed at Inter Miami. It’s official. It was an exclusive story from March.

“But on Tchouameni, guys, my understanding is that he already already signed the new contract with Real Madrid.

“So, everything is done.

“The new contract is signed.

“He’s a really important player for Jose Mourinho.

“Mourinho was pushing to keep Tchouameni, so the understanding is that Tchouameni is staying at Real Madrid and signing a new contract.

“That’s the clear feeling around Aurelien Tchouameni.”

Real Madrid ready to sell Aurelien Tchouameni to Man Utd

However, The Sun is now reporting that ‘Real Madrid are willing to sell Aurelien Tchouameni to Manchester United’ in the summer transfer window.

The British publication has claimed that Man Utd have ‘recently enquired’ about a deal for the France international defensive midfielder.

While noting that Madrid are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Manchester City midfielder Rodri, The Sun has reported that Los Blancos are ready to sell Tchouameni.

The report has stated: ‘New Madrid coach Jose Mourinho had planned on keeping Tchouameni but the 15-time European champions are prepared to cash in for the right fee.’

If this latest development is true, then it would be a huge shock, given that the midfielder has already agreed on a new deal with Madrid.

Moreover, as things stand, Tchouameni is the only pure senior defensive midfielder in the entire Madrid squad.

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