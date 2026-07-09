What Mourinho directly told Tchouameni to stop him from joining Man Utd from Real Madrid emerges

Manchester United have failed in their quest to add Aurelien Tchouameni to Michael Carrick’s squad this summer because of Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, according to two reliable sources.

Tchouameni has long been on Man Utd’s radar, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano consistently reporting that the Madrid and France international defensive midfielder is the dream target for the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS.

In recent days, Man Utd ramped up their pursuit of Tchouameni, with reports of a five-year contract being offered to the 26-year-old doing the rounds.

Man Utd were also said to be ready to go big for the Frenchman, who is starring for his country at the ongoing 2026 World Cup final.

However, it emerged late on Wednesday night that Tchouameni has agreed to sign a contract extension at Madrid until 2031 and will not join Man Utd.

Aurelien Tchouameni rejects Man Utd to stay at Real Madrid

French news outlet RMC Sport reported: ‘Back in training with the French national team this Wednesday after missing the Round of 16 match against Paraguay (1-0), Aurelien Tchouaméni has other news.

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‘According to our information, the midfielder, who came up through the ranks at Girondins de Bordeaux, will extend his contract with Real Madrid.

‘An agreement has been reached between the French international and Los Blancos for a new deal until June 2031.’

Romano posted on X at 9:39pm on July 8: “BREAKING: Aurelien Tchouameni to sign new deal at Real Madrid soon, all agreed on contract until June 2031

“Real Madrid are ready to sign soon, as @FabriceHawkins @pepealvarezzz reported.

“Man United deal never close due to high salary and Madrid not opening doors to exit.”

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TalkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs, too, has reported that Tchouameni will extend his contract at Madrid.

The transfer reporter wrote on X at 9:44pm on July 8: “Aurelien Tchouameni has verbally agreed a Real Madrid extension keeping him at the club until 2031.

“Real had always been open to offering a new deal, but Jose Mourinho input a key factor to the speed at which it has been agreed.

“First call by @FabriceHawkins”

Jacobs added at 10:13pm: “Understand Tchouameni is set to earn €13m net at Real making him one of the club’s top earners.”

Jose Mourinho plays ‘key’ role in Aurelien Tchouameni decision

It has now emerged that new Madrid manager Jose Mourinho played a crucial role in Tchouameni staying at Estadio Bernabeu.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Tchouameni will have a very big salary at Real Madrid.

“Everything has been agreed.

“And let me mention Jose Mourinho.

“Jose Mourinho behind the scenes was pushing to keep Tchouameni.

“He wants that kind of player as well.

“Fighters with a top mentality, physical player.

“He needs that kind of player, and so he didn’t want Tchouameni to leave at all.”

ESPN has reported: ‘A conversation between Jose Mourinho and Tchouameni was key to the player’s decision to stay at Real Madrid and renew his contract, a source added.

‘The new manager let him know that he would be a key player, and Tchouaméni reaffirmed his desire to remain in Madrid.’

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