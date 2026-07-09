Arsenal strike Bruno Guimaraes agreement as Gunners accelerate £72m final offer

Arsenal have reportedly struck an agreement over personal terms with Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes ahead of a summer move.

The Gunners are looking to sign a new midfielder this summer to support Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi with the latter looking fatigued towards the end of the season.

Guimaraes’ name has been doing the rounds this summer and The Athletic‘s David Ornstein confirmed on Wednesday that the Brazil international has now informed Newcastle that he wants to leave St James’ Park and join Arsenal this summer.

Ornstein said on X: ‘EXCL: Bruno Guimaraes informs Newcastle United of wish to leave & join Arsenal. #AFC stepping up pursuit – ready to offer deal worth up to £60m at present but no club-to-club contact yet + #NUFC stance still not entertaining bids for 28yo’.

Fabrizio Romano revealed overnight that Guimaraes “will not create problems” for Newcastle if Arsenal cannot reach an agreement to sign the Brazilian.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “My understanding is on player side, Bruno Guimaraes wants to go to Arsenal, Bruno Guimaraes has clear desire to go to Arsenal, and personal terms would not be an issue.

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“So, Bruno wants to go London and wants to go to Arsenal.

“Then Bruno Guimaraes, from what I understand, didn’t tell Newcastle something in Alexander Isak story style like one year ago – sell me or I am not going to stay here. Bruno Guimaraes wants to be respectful with Newcastle.

“If Newcastle can reach an agreement with Arsenal, Bruno will be happy to go to Arsenal. If this doesn’t happen, Bruno Guimaraes will not create problems to Newcastle.

“So, it’s a different attitude by Bruno. Bruno is not saying sell me or I am going to create issues. That’s really important to mention, but Bruno wants to go to Arsenal. And now what’s going to happen next?

“My understanding, sources involved and close to the story say that a transfer fee maybe around £90million could be the beginning of the discussion.

“Arsenal, from my understanding, are not offering £90m at least at this stage, so has to be negotiated.

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“We have to see now if from the starting point, 55 then eventually £65m and the magic number in this case £90m, if in this range, Newcastle and Arsenal can try to reach an agreement.”

BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel also revealed that there was an ‘acceptance’ that a deal would reach a fee greater than £60m with team-mate Sandro Tonali already sold for £100m to Tottenham this summer.

Mokbel wrote on X: .Arsenal accelerate move for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes after Brazil international asked to leave. Deal progressing but acceptance at #AFC they will have to go above £60m. #NUFC adamant Guimaraes not for sale.’

Arsenal agree terms with Guimaraes as they prepare ‘final offer’

And now Italian journalist Nicolo Schira insists that Guimaraes has ‘agreed personal terms’ with Arsenal as they continue to push for a deal.

Schira said on X: ‘Excl. – #BrunoGuimaraes has agreed personal terms for a contract until 2031 with #Arsenal, which pushing to sign him from #Newcastle. #transfers #AFC.’

Brazilian outlet UOL have revealed that Arsenal are preparing what they are calling a ‘final offer’ from Arsenal for Guimaraes worth around £72m.

The report claims: ‘The clubs have been in talks for over a month about a possible transfer, and the London team is preparing a final offer — the amount is expected to be close to 72 million pounds, approximately half a billion reais.

‘UOL has learned that Arsenal has already made two offers. The first was for £55 million (R$ 320 million); the second, for £65 million (R$ 450 million). Both were rejected by Newcastle.’

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