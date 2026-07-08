Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes, who is an Arsenal target

Bruno Guimaraes is unlikely to force a move to Arsenal just like Alexander Isak did last summer to leave Newcastle United for Liverpool, according to a journalist.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported that Guimaraes wants to join Arsenal from Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

The Brazil international midfielder has ‘informed’ Newcastle of his desire to move to Arsenal and play for the Premier League champions.

Arsenal are now said to be ready to make an offer of £60million for Guimaraes, who was part of the Brazil squad at the 2026 World Cup.

Newcastle do not want to lose Guimaraes in the summer transfer window, having already sold midfielder Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur and winger Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.

Newcastle want to keep Bruno Guimaraes

The i Paper journalist Mark Douglas posted on X at 6:03pm on July 8: “#nufc incredulous at talk of a £60m deal for Bruno Guimaraes.

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“Their stance is there’s been no contact & they’d not welcome any.

“But that fee is well below the market rate.

“Club feel this is agent-driven but no denial that – on his behalf – an expression to explore the #afc opportunity has come in.

“Unlike telegraphed Tonali & Gordon departures #nufc want to keep him.

“There is a problem here that, though, that Guimaraes is unsettled and probably sees the project pivoting to something different.

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“At 29 likely wants opportunity to compete for titles, CL.

“So what do #nufc do now?

“Have done well avoiding sagas so far. But this could end up being one anyway”

Bruno Guimaraes unlikely to force Newcastle exit

The Telegraph journalist, Luke Edwards, has reported that Guimaraes wants to join Arsenal and is “extremely emotional” after Brazil’s elimination from the 2026 World Cup.

However, according to Edwards, who has almost 100,000 followers on X and is well-known voice on Newcastle, Guimaraes is unlikely to force an exit from the Magpies just like Alexander Isak last summer.

Isak went on strike and refused to play for Newcastle when the Magpies refused to sell him to Liverpool.

Liverpool eventually got a deal done for the Sweden international striker, paying Newcastle owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), £125million in transfer fees.

Edwards posted on X at 6:43pm on July 8: “I’m told Bruno is extremely emotional following Brazil’s early exit from the World Cup.

“This is probably his last chance to secure a big money move to a team competing for title and Champions League.

“But he does not want to tarnish his legacy at Newcastle and will only leave if clubs can agree a price.

“Newcastle valuation is around the £100m fee they received for Tonali.

“No chance they sell at £50-60m

“Very unlikely Bruno goes down the same path as Isak to force an exit but he would like a move to Arsenal. “

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