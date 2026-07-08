According to reports, Liverpool are ‘ready to bid’ for Brighton star Yankuba Minteh, with this deal to be triggered by Manchester United.

Liverpool need signings in various positions following a poor defence of their Premier League title, with new head coach Andoni Iraola facing a difficult job after replacing Arne Slot.

The Premier League giants have already completed deals to sign Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz ahead of next season, but the latter player should not be the only winger to join the club this summer.

This is because Liverpool are reportedly keen to bring in at least two wingers following Mohamed Salah’s exit on a free transfer, while they also arguably need to upgrade Cody Gakpo on the left.

It had been widely reported for months that the Reds were prioritising the arrival of Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig, though it has emerged that he is leaning towards a move to Paris Saint-Germain after a breakout 2025/26 campaign.

This has left the Reds scouring the market for an alternative, and Liverpool expert James Pearce has listed several candidates to move to Anfield this summer.

READ: Iraola ‘requests’ Chelsea star as third Liverpool signing after insider says £120m man ‘will leave’

Pearce revealed: He added: ‘PSG’s France international Bradley Barcola is admired by Liverpool, while Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yankuba Minteh, Said El Mala of Koln and Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo feature on a list of possible alternatives.’

Man Utd to trigger Liverpool’s ‘bid’ for Yankuba Minteh

Former Newcastle United star Minteh is a long-term Liverpool target, with the winger linked with a move to Anfield during Slot’s reign after they worked together at Feyenoord.

The 21-year-old has continued his development at Brighton over the past two seasons and he has shone in flashes for the Premier League club.

And Minteh has seemingly done enough to impress Liverpool, with our colleagues at TEAMtalk reporting that the Reds are ‘ready to bid’ for the Brighton star ‘in the next two weeks’.

READ MORE: Next Liverpool winger target after Diomande only wants to sign for Man Utd

But the report notes that a deal may be difficult for Liverpool to pull off because Brighton, who are known to be strong negotiators, want around £80m for Minteh, with Anthony Gordon’s £69m move to Barcelona viewed as a ‘yardstick’.

West Ham standout Crysencio Summerville has also been linked with Liverpool, but the report claims he is currently leading towards a move to Man Utd and this potential deal could trigger the Reds moving for Minteh instead.

‘Manchester United’s strong interest in Crysencio Summerville has gained momentum, with sources confirming the Dutch winger is highly keen on a move to Old Trafford. ‘Should that transfer materialise, it would further shift to Minteh as a leading alternative for Liverpool.’

The same report claims Minteh is the type of player ‘loved’ by Iraola, and Liverpool reporter David Lynch has encouraged them to secure his services.

Lynch explained: “I have to say the one I lean towards, and he probably had the least impressive season of the three actually, is probably Minteh.

Rather than focusing solely on goals and assists, Lynch highlighted the qualities that make Minteh an intriguing tactical fit.

“Minteh is probably a better profile fit, obviously a left footer on the right hand side, got Premier League experience.”

READ NEXT: Romano provides huge Liverpool boost as star at ‘the very top of their shortlist’ is now available