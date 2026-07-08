Next Liverpool winger target after Diomande only wants to sign for Man Utd

West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville ‘only wants’ to sign for Man Utd this summer despite interest from Liverpool, according to reports.

The Reds have already signed Spanish winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna this summer as they look to give themselves more depth in the wide areas.

However, the signing of Munoz will not stop Liverpool from bringing in another top-class winger as they look to replace Mohamed Salah, who has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer.

Their top target for the role this summer is RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande but widespread reports emerged recently claiming that the Ivory Coast international is looking to make the move to Paris Saint-Germain.

That put a spanner in Liverpool’s plans with the Merseysiders having to pivot to other targets despite putting in an offer worth around €100m for Diomande.

One of the top targets on their shortlist is West Ham’s Summerville with the Netherlands international performing well at the World Cup before the Dutch were knocked out in the Round of 32.

READ: PSG ‘reach agreement’ that paves way for Liverpool to sign Bradley Barcola

And now Caught Offside claim that sources have disclosed to them that Liverpool ‘have made a serious move for the winger’ with the West Ham winger able to give Andoni Iraola ‘another explosive option in the final third’.

The report adds: ‘The Reds have been linked with several wide forwards, including Bradley Barcola and Pedro Neto, but Summerville could be a more realistic Premier League-based alternative if the price drops.

‘West Ham’s public stance is around £50m, although some reports suggest relegation could eventually force them to consider offers closer to the £30m-£40m range.’

However, in a blow to Liverpool, The Touchline has revealed that Summerville has decided that he ‘only wants to join’ Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

The outlet writes on X: ‘𝐄𝐗𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄: Crysencio Summerville ONLY wants to join Manchester United and has made this clear to his representatives! The Dutch winger sees Manchester United as the ultimate destination, believing it’s the place where he can compete for the Champions League and the Premier League.’

Man Utd deal for Summerville hinges on Rashford sale

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that any move to Man Utd hinges on Marcus Rashford leaving Old Trafford before the end of the summer.

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Romano said over the weekend: “We had reports over the last 24 hours about Manchester United being in advanced talks to sign or opening talks to sign Crysencio Summerville,

“Guys, my understanding is the following: Man Utd focus is on midfielders. Man Utd want to sign midfielders.

“In midfield, they want to do something. For Summerville, they appreciate the player, is a player under consideration.

“I told you two weeks ago – under consideration, that’s it. I am told that negotiations, club-to-club or with agents of the player have not started as of now.

“If that will happen later on, I will let you know. But Man Utd are not in active talks now with Crysencio Summerville.

“He’s a player under consideration, but again, we have to understand also with what happens with Rashford.

“Because, as of today, Rashford is at Manchester United, and if Rashford doesn’t leave, of course, the situation of Crysencio Summerville could be more complicated.

“So, that’s the status of the story.”

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