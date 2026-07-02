Liverpool want shock Chelsea deal after Diomande collapse; ‘ask’ Man City about Brazilian

Liverpool have made two shock enquiries for Premier League stars as their search for a winger takes a desperate turn, according to reports.

The Reds are looking to sign a top-class winger for new head coach Andoni Iraola with Mohamed Salah looking to join another club this summer.

Liverpool have already got a deal over the line for Victor Munoz but the signing from Osasuna will not stop them from signing another winger.

RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande was top of their list but reports on Sunday revealed that the Ivory Coast international now has his heart set on joining PSG over the Premier League club.

That has led Liverpool to pursue other deals with PSG’s Bradley Barcola the name on everyone’s lips, however that potential transfer is likely to be very expensive with the French side demanding more than the £116m Manchester City are set to pay for Elliot Anderson.

And now journalist Dave Davis, who was speaking on The Transfer Show, has revealed that Liverpool have made enquiries for both Chelsea’s Pedro Neto and Manchester City’s Savinho.

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On Liverpool’s winger search, Davis began: “Everyone’s digging on the same thing, aren’t they? Who are Liverpool going to move for? It’s clear the wingers are the priority, and I’m saying that plural. We’ve known that all summer. Liverpool are now on the alternate list.”

Dropping in a shock name, Davis revealed the Reds’ interest in Chelsea winger Neto, he added: “Liverpool seem to be back in bed with Jorge Mendes, whose client is Pedro Neto. He is very distinct, Neto, if I’m trying to be positive about this. He is a carrier, his passing is good.

“He is a crosser. The cross expected threat, 95th percentile. The cross value added, 93rd percentile.”

Neto ‘would jump’ at chance to join Liverpool

And the Chelsea star would apparently be keen on a move, the Liverpool journalist revealed: “Our info is getting this stood up today. Neto would jump at this. They nearly did him when he was at Wolves.”

READ: Liverpool announce £60m signing with double exit now most likely

Also revealing Liverpool interest in Man City winger Savinho, Davis said: “You sometimes get things stood up, and you don’t want things to get stood up. Liverpool have asked City about Savinho.”

Analysing Savinho’s style of play and whether he is what Liverpool need, Davis pointed to the Brazilian’s “progressive carries, [being in the] 99th percentile” and “field yards gained by carries, 99th percentile”, before adding he’s “absolutely brilliant in certain aspects if you’re looking for just an out-and-out carrier.”

Before adding: “When you take out the carrying stuff, it’s not like he creates loads of chances. There’s a reason, we have to be clear on this, why he’s been on the City bench most of the season.”

On Neto and Savinho, Davis finished: “Both are quick. Both can beat a man.

“I don’t want to be disingenuous. Anything I’m bringing to you, I’m poking holes in with these two.

“They don’t exactly set your heart racing, do they?”

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