AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in adding Rafael Leao to manager Roberto De Zerbi’s squad, according to a report, but the AC Milan winger has already offered his services to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal instead.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Martin Dubravka and Jan Paul van Hecke have already officially joined Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham have also struck an £85million deal with West Ham United for Mateus Fernandes.

Sandro Tonali is also on his way to Spurs, with the north London club agreeing to pay a total of £100m to Newcastle United for the midfielder.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Tottenham have booked a medical for Tonali on Thursday.

Tottenham owners, ENIC, though, are planning to make more additions, as manager De Zerbi is determined to rebuild the team, who have finished 17th in the Premier League table for the past two seasons.

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Tottenham Hotspur target Rafael Leao

According to The Independent, Tottenham are showing interest in Leao and have already held talks with AC Milan.

Leao is part of the Portugal squad at the 2026 World Cup and is likely to leave Milan in the summer transfer window.

The report has stated: ‘It is understood that Rafael Leao has been broached as an option in informal discussions with Milan, and there is still a possibility they move for Savinho, having pushed hard for the Manchester City winger last year.’

Tottenham’s interest in Leao comes after it emerged that the winger has been offered to Arsenal.

Arsenal offered Rafael Leao

On June 1, The Times reported that Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Leao in the summer transfer window.

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Arsenal, who won the Premier League title last season, are looking for an upgrade on their left flank.

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are the two recognised left-wingers in the Arsenal squad at the moment.

Italian publication, La Gazzetta dello Sport, too claimed that Leao has been offered to Arsenal, suggesting that the winger would be keen on a move to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Leao is under contract at Milan until the summer of 2028, but it is looking increasingly like his days at the Italian giants are numbered.

In June, Leao praised Milan’s appointment of former Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim as their new head coach.

The winger, though, did hint that he could leave the Rossoneri this summer.

Leao told DAZN Italia: “At this moment, I need to stay focused on the World Cup. What I do know is that this is a very good coach, he did well in Portugal, it didn’t go the way he wanted at Manchester United, but he remains a great coach.

“I will make a decision after the World Cup.”

Earlier in June, Leao said that his time at Milan is coming to an end.

The Portuguese winger told Sport TV in Portugal: “I need a new challenge.

“I already won two trophies in Italy and have been there for a while.

“The league is evolving, but for my style of football, I think the Premier League or LaLiga would make more of my talent, as a player.

“If a Premier League opportunity were to come along, I would be very happy.

“I think that I can put my talent up against the players there, who are of a very high level.

“Playing in that kind of a league really gets the best out of a player.”

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