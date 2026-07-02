Man Utd pull plug on transfer for World Cup star as Dutch auction deters Ratcliffe

Man Utd have pulled out of a deal to sign Mexico superstar Gilberto Mora amid a potential bidding war for youngster, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to build on their brilliant second half of the season, which saw them finish third in the Premier League under Michael Carrick.

That saw them qualify for the Champions League and boost their transfer budget for the summer with a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson already lined up.

Man Utd are looking for one more, maybe two new midfielders, while a left-back and a left-winger are their other prorities as they look to help boost the quality in Carrick’s squad.

There will also be some players that will have to move on with Rasmus Hojlund leaving in a deal worth £38m to Serie A giants Napoli.

Marcus Rashford is another player that Man Utd are looking to move on but Barcelona recently decided against triggering their buy-out clause in their loan deal.

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It is a summer of wheeling and dealing for the Red Devils hierarchy with Sir Jim Ratcliffe reluctant to get dragged into auctions which could see Man Utd overpay for players.

And the Daily Mirror is claiming that Man Utd ‘have pulled out of the race’ to sign Mexico starlet Mora, who has been in brilliant form at the World Cup.

17-year-old Mora has made three appearances, including a start in their 2-0 Round of 32 win over Ecuador this week, and the Tijuana midfielder is attracting attention from big clubs around Europe.

It is understood that Man Utd have spent the last six months sending scouts to watch Mora with Man City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona also interested.

The Daily Mirror adds that Ratcliffe ‘is not prepared to get involved in a bidding war for Mora’ despite the Mexican having a £20m release clause in his new deal at Tijuana.

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The report continues: ‘But Ratcliffe has shown in recent times he will not be drawn into Dutch auctions when it comes to United targets. United have pulled out of talks to sign the likes of Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes this summer.’

Another midfielder Man Utd are interested in is Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni but Fabrizio Romano has revealed the financial aspect of a potential deal could prove too much for the Red Devils.

Romano said on Wednesday: “Tchouameni is a dream signing for Man Utd, they love the player. But at the moment, the financials of the deal are considered still too high.

“Because also the salary, it’s not just about Real Madrid, it’s also about the salary, his wages are considered too high.

“So the only way to open doors for Tchouameni to Man Utd after missing out on Mateus Fernandes is to discuss a completely different salary.

“At the moment that’s not something that’s happening.”

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