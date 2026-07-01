Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano has delivered a bittersweet update on Manchester United potentially signing Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid.

Man Utd are once again looking elsewhere in their quest to ensure Ederson isn’t their only arrival in central midfield this summer.

The Red Devils had hoped to bring Elliot Anderson on board, though baulked at the figures involved. Ultimately, Manchester City weren’t so shy and wrapped up a record-breaking £116m deal.

It was a similar story with Mateus Fernandes who on Wednesday morning, was granted permission to undergo a medical with Tottenham.

West Ham always intended to sell to the club who proposed the most lucrative offer. Tottenham didn’t hesitate to meet the full £85m asking price without the aid of add-ons, something Man Utd were unprepared to do.

That’s put the focus back on Real Madrid’s Tchouameni, and it’s no secret the Frenchman is adored at Old Trafford.

Indeed, it’s been reported on numerous occasions that the 26-year-old France international is viewed as a dream target for INEOS and the ideal successor to Casemiro.

Real Madrid ‘need exits’ – Fabrizio Romano

What’s more, when reporting on his YouTube channel, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Real Madrid must now sanction a handful of exits after completing a series of early signings this summer.

Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella and Bernardo Silva have already joined, and returning manager Jose Mourinho still hopes to add another centre-back and central midfielder too.

“They need exits,” declared Romano. “The squad is very big now, and they need exits, this is the message coming from Real Madrid.”

However, in a familiar tale for Man Utd in this window at least, the issue of money looks set to dampen the Red Devils’ ambitions.

Per Romano in a subsequent update, the level of salary Tchouameni currently earns – and would command if negotiating with Man Utd – is deemed excessive by INEOS.

Unless there’s a compromise from either party, Tchouameni to Man Utd appears a non-starter despite the intense admiration.

Tchouameni to Man Utd impossible without wages compromise

“Tchouameni is a dream signing for Man Utd, they love the player,” began Romano. “But at the moment, the financials of the deal are considered still too high.

“Because also the salary, it’s not just about Real Madrid, it’s also about the salary, his wages are considered too high.

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“So the only way to open doors for Tchouameni to Man Utd after missing out on Mateus Fernandes is to discuss a completely different salary.

“At the moment that’s not something that’s happening.”