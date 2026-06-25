Manchester United are reportedly ready to meet Aurelien Tchouameni’s demands to sign him from Real Madrid, while there is an update on Matheus Fernandes.

The Red Devils are active in the transfer market to rebuild their midfield following Casemiro’s exit on a free transfer, with as many as three arrivals expected.

United have already struck a deal to land Ederson Silva from Atalanta for around £38m, but they have been linked with plenty of other options in recent weeks.

This includes Tchouameni, who has been mooted as a ‘dream target’ for Man Utd heading into this summer’s transfer window.

There have been conflicting reports regarding Tchouameni‘s future following his clash with teammate Federico Valverde, and Fabrizio Romano said in May that there is “interest from Man Utd”.

“At the moment, I can tell you, for example, on Aurelien Tchouameni, there is interest from Manchester United, that’s for sure,” Romano said.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Man Utd eye Tottenham star and ex-Man City forward



“He’s eventually a dream target for Manchester United, but that doesn’t mean that Tchouameni is going to Man Utd because he had a fight with Valverde.

“Now, after these kinds of situations, we have to understand, first of all, how Real Madrid will react, how the players will react, and also the managerial situation is going to be important to understand which kind of Real Madrid we will see in season 2026/27, but for sure, apart from international from Manchester United for Tchouameni, there is nothing else to say in terms of transfers.”

Personal terms ‘not a problem’ for Tchouameni

Now, journalist Ben Jacobs has said on United Stand that personal terms ‘would not be a problem’ if Man Utd opted to push ahead with a move for Tchouameni because they ‘would be prepared to make him one of their top earners’.

READ MORE: Man Utd set to re-sign James Garner after being priced out of moves for every other midfield target



According to Jacobs, Tchouameni and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott are among the alternatives to West Ham’s Matheus Fernandes, who has been mooted as a top target for United after Ederson.

Now, though, Man Utd face competition from Tottenham in the race to sign Fernandes.

Fernandes, who could cost as much as £85m this summer, had looked likely to join United, but Spurs are now making a serious financial play to sign him and it has been reported that he is in favour of this move.

Jacobs claims Fernandes is yet to make a decision on his preferred next move, but he is expected to reach a verdict in days and this could lower his asking price.

Jacobs revealed: ‘Mateus Fernandes is expected to decide WHICH CLUB he wants by the end of THIS MONTH, and his chosen destination could be able to shave some of West Ham’s asking price.’

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