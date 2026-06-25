Fabrizio Romano reveals Tottenham ‘working on’ £185 double ‘deal’

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur want to bring Sandro Tonali as well as Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham have already made four major signings in the summer transfer window, with Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke and Martin Dubravka to be part of manager Roberto De Zerbi’s squad next season.

The north London club are now focusing on strengthening their midfield, with Newcastle United star Tonali and West Ham ace Fernandes on their radar.

Tottenham have had a bid of £80m for Tonali already turned down by Newcastle, according to Sky Sports on June 20.

TEAMtalk has reported that Newcastle want at least £100m for the Italy international midfielder.

Transfer guru Romano has claimed that Tottenham are still interested in Tonali and are “working on” a deal for the former AC Milan star.

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Tottenham ‘deal on’ for Sandro Tonali

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I stand by my news.

“Last week, out of nowhere, exclusive news – Sandro Tonali – Tottenham full stop.

“So, today, I keep mentioning Tottenham and Tonali, Tonali and Tottenham.

“I remain on my position.

“Tottenham are working on the deal to sign Sandro Tonali, and that remains the case.

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“Deal one. Tottenham – Tonali.

“I am not coming here mentioning Man City,

“I am not coming here mentioning other clubs.

“Since I told you Tonali – Tottenham last week, the other clubs are no longer mentioned by myself at least.

“Let’s follow the situation, but the deal is on.”

Tottenham want Mateus Fernandes, too

Romano has also claimed that Tottenham want to sign Fernandes from West Ham in the summer transfer window.

There is interest in the Portugal international midfielder from Manchester United, too.

Romano has long reported that West Ham want £85m for Fernandes, which means that Tottenham will have to pay £185m in total for the Portuguese star and Tonali.

Romano said about Fernandes: “Then Mateus Fernandes – one of the most intriguing cases in the recent months on the market.

“Why? Because I told you in a video also yesterday.

“The player will go to who’s offering one euro more in terms of club, so West Ham are ready to accept the best proposal, and then it’s going to be on the player, of course, but both Tottenham, Manchester United, behind the scenes, are working on this.

“Tottenham want Tonali and Mateus Fernandes – it’s not one or the other – while Manchester United already got Ederson from Atalanta, and they also want Mateus Fernandes, so both clubs are involved now.

“The story is ongoing while I record this video, both clubs are talking to Fernandes, so let’s follow the situation closely, because Tottenham are pushing to close, but Manchester United are still there for Mateus, so we have a big battle which we have to follow till the very end.”

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