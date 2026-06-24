Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham are about to make Martin Dubravka their fourth signing of the summer.

Tottenham have made huge progress in the summer transfer market already with three signings in the door before the start of July.

Spurs have secured deals for Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers from Liverpool and Bournemouth respectively, while Jan Paul van Hecke joined from Brighton a transfer worth £52m.

Tottenham are looking to secure Roberto De Zerbi some early deals to make sure they don’t find themselves in relegation trouble again next season after avoiding the drop by two points last term.

And now Romano has revealed that former Burnley and Manchester United goalkeeper Dubravka will sign as he gave his famous ‘here we go’ confirmation to the deal.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Martin Dubravka to Tottenham, here we go! Deal agreed for former Burnley and Man United goalkeeper to join #THFC. Move completed today with Dubravka set to be backup GK at Spurs behind Kinski. Guglielmo Vicario to leave this summer.’

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Giving more information on Vicario, Romano added: ‘Guglielmo Vicario, set to leave Tottenham with Italian clubs keen on the goalkeeper. Juventus are informed in case Aston Villa price for Dibu Martínez doesn’t drop. Napoli monitoring Vicario if they can sell a GK this summer, one of the names on the shortlist.’

Tonali and Savinho to be Spurs’ fifth and sixth signings?

Manchester City winger Savinho is another rumoured target for Tottenham as they look to strengthen their attack, while they are expected to make a second bid to Newcastle United for Sandro Tonali.

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs said on Tottenham’s interest in Tonali after Newcastle rejected a £75m opening offer: “A fresh bid is expected. Manchester City remain active as well. Spurs want to make a statement signing with Roberto De Zerbi stressing the importance of adding in central midfield.”

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Romano also added last week: “Tottenham entered the race strong to sign Sandro Tonali and Sandro Tonali is open to joining Tottenham. Tottenham are real contenders to sign Sandro Tonali, Tottenham are strong contenders for Sandro Tonali and Tottenham are very serious.

“It’s a bid, it was sent three days ago. Tottenham sent an official bid, £75million, rejected by Newcastle, they want more. The first bid is never getting accepted, it’s normal and common knowledge in football that when you want to negotiate for a top player with a big transfer fee that the first bid never gets accepted.

“It’s part of the plan, because for Tottenham it was the message sent to the player and to Newcastle as well, but especially the player, to show that they are serious.

“It’s not the bid we need to talk about now, Tottenham remain in conversations with those close to Tonali and Tottenham remain in conversations to make a new bid. Tottenham are there and working for Tonali, they are working very hard and very strong to get Sandro Tonali.”

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