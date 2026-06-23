Man Utd directly tell Real Madrid midfielder’s ‘agents’ about ‘strong interest’ in signing him

Manchester United have made contact with the agents of Aurelien Tchouameni and have told them that they want to bring the Real Madrid defensive midfielder to Old Trafford, according to a report.

With manager Michael Carrick leading Man Utd to Champions League qualification for next season, the Premier League club’s co-owners, INEOS, have ramped up their pursuit of key targets to make the squad competitive.

Man Utd already have a deal in place with Atalanta for Ederson Silva, with the Red Devils looking to sign another midfielder.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has long reported that Aurelien Tchouameni is Man Utd’s ‘dream’ midfielder target.

The Italian journalist reiterated his claim on Monday evening and underlined two problems that Man Utd face in their pursuit of the France international defensive midfielder.

Aurelien Tchouameni is Man Utd’s ‘dream’ target

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I have been telling you guys, if you follow the channel, here on YouTube, you know that very well, in April and in May, several times that in case Man Utd had the possibility to decide the perfect player to replace Casemiro, probably internally the name mentioned was going to be Aurelien Tchouameni.

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“Perfect defensive midfielder, top European experience, elite player, so interest was absolutely, absolutely confirmed.

“The problem of this deal is double.

“One is that Real Madrid so far are yet to open doors to an exit of Tchouameni, so club-to-club.

“And then the salary because Aurelien Tchouameni is on a very big salary at Real Madrid, and for Manchester United to match that salary was not part of the plans.

“So, this is what I should clarify on Tchouameni because there are new rumours, new stories about this.

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“There is no doubt at all that Man Utd dream and love Aurelien Tchouameni.

“I can guarantee this.

“They super-appreciate the player and they consider him perfect, but at the same time, to be realistic in terms of transfer fee, it depends on Real Madrid and Real Madrid are yet again to open doors to an exit and then also the salary, it’s a point.

“So, that’s the reality of the situation of Aurelien Tchouameni.”

Man Utd contact Aurelien Tchouameni’s ‘agents’

It has now emerged that Man Utd have made contact with the agents of Tchouameni, who is playing for France at the 2026 World Cup finals.

Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari has reported that Madrid, who have appointed Jose Mourinho as their manager, are ‘open’ to selling Tchouameni, with Man Utd actively in pursuit of the 26-year-old.

Longari posted on X at 10:03am on June 23: “Real Madrid are open to considering the departure of Aurelien Tchouameni.

“The midfielder would like to stay but the Merengues are contemplating a transfer for him.

“Manchester United have expressed strong interest to Tchouameni’s agents.”

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