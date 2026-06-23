Real Madrid ‘meet’ agents of Arsenal star whose ‘dream’ is to play at Bernabeu

Real Madrid have stepped up their pursuit of Piero Hincapie by meeting the agents of the Arsenal defender and launching an enquiry for the Ecuador international, according to reports.

New Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is looking for a left-footed centre-back who can also play as a left-back, despite signing Marc Cucurella from Chelsea this summer.

Cucurella will slot straight into left-back for Real Madrid, who also have Alvaro Carreras as a strong option for that position.

It has been well-documented that Arsenal star Riccardo Calafiori is on Madrid’s radar, with the Italy international able to play as a centre-back and as a left-back.

Arsenal are adamant that they will not sell Calafiori, and Hincapie has come on Madrid’s radar.

On June 12, El Debate reported that Madrid have taken a shine to Hincapie, who spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen.

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Like Calafiori, Hincapie is also able to play as a centre-back and as a left-back and will cost €60million (£51.8m) in transfer fees.

The report added: ‘The Ecuadorian has dreamed of playing for Real Madrid for years.

‘He dreamed of it as a child in his home country.’

Hincapie is playing for Ecuador at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

Arsenal want permanent Piero Hincapie deal

Arsenal have the option to sign the defender for £45m this summer, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported in May that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta plans to take it up.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Yes, Piero Hincapie will be the first signing for Arsenal in summer 2026.

“It was always planned like this. If you remember with David Raya and Brentford, Arsenal did something similar a few years ago.

“So, signed a player on loan with a buy-out option clause but was always going to be a permanent transfer in the following summer, that’s what’s going to happen also with Piero Hincapie.

“There is already everything signed between Hincapie and Arsenal in terms of contract, a five-year deal.

“So, it’s already signed and completed. Piero Hincapie already feels as an Arsenal player on a permanent transfer.

“Bayer Leverkusen will receive a total package of €52million and Bayer Leverkusen will also keep a 10% sell-on clause for Piero Hincapie.

“So, this is the agreement.

“Everything will be formally announced at the very end of the season because obviously, in terms of Financial Fair Play, this was a gentleman’s agreement between Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal.”

Real Madrid actively trying to sign Piero Hincapie

It has now been claimed that Madrid are in talks to sign Hincapie and are keen on bringing him to Estadio Bernabeu this summer.

ESPN journalist Rodra posted on X at 7:29pm on June 22: “Real Madrid have enquired about Piero Hincapie.

“Any movement at Madrid, contingent on the departures.”

Another journalist, Ben Fernandes Santos, has claimed that Madrid have already met the agents of Hincapie.

The reporter posted on X at 8:10pm on June 22: “Update: According to reports from Valdebebas, Real Madrid have already met with Piero Hincapie’s agents.

“Juni Calafat has him noted in his agenda.

“Let’s remember that Jose Mourinho is still looking for a left-footed centre-back for his defence.”

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