Real Madrid react after learning Arsenal want €80m for Riccardo Calafiori

Arsenal have told Real Madrid to pay €80million for Riccardo Calafiori, according to a journalist, who has revealed that the Italian star was Jose Mourinho’s first-choice defensive target, despite Los Blancos striking a deal with Chelsea for Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella is leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid, with Los Blancos striking a deal worth up to £52million for the Spain international left-back.

The 27-year-old is one of the best left-backs in the world and will play for Spain at the 2026 World Cup finals.

Cucurella is also able to as a left wing-back and has turned out 21 times in his career as a centre-back.

After signing Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer, new Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho was looking to bring in another centre-back who could play as a left-back.

Josko Gvardiol is a player that Mourinho want(ed) at Madrid, but the Croatia international defender will sign a new contract with Manchester City.

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Riccardo Calafiori is another centre-back that Mourinho has been looking to sign for Madrid, with the former AS Roma manager impressed by the Arsenal star’s ability to play as a centre-back or as a left-back.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel on June 10: “As of today, Riccardo Calafiori, there was a contact with the agents a few weeks ago, but my understanding is, guys, I told you, in the video I think 10 days ago, Real Madrid spoke to the agency of Riccardo Calafiori, but Real Madrid didn’t reach out to Arsenal so far.

“There is no club-to-club contact, so at the moment, my feeling is that the Calafiori option for Real Madrid is not that concrete.

“(It) is a possibility they discussed internally, speaking with the agents, but that’s it.

“At the moment, Real Madrid are not advancing for Riccardo Calafiori.”

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It has now emerged that Madrid did try to sign Calafiori, who was Mourinho’s first-choice target.

However, Madrid baulked at Arsenal’s stance of selling the 24-year-old Italy international for €80million (£69.2m, $92.8m).

How much Arsenal told Real Madrid to pay for Riccardo Calafiori

Spanish journalist Sergio Valentin posted on X at 8:46am on June 15: “Why has Cucurella signed with Real Madrid, and so quickly?

“He wasn’t Mourinho’s first choice on the list.

“The first was Calafiori, but Arsenal was asking for close to 80 million, and Real Madrid wasn’t willing to go up to that amount.

“The second was Gvardiol, who hesitated but is going to renew with Manchester City.

“Mourinho valued the versatility: they could play as centre-back and left-back.

“With no options for the first two, Cucurella appears.

“They talked to him and Chelsea a while ago, and for him, when they decided to go for him, everything was done quickly.”

Calafiori has been on the books of Arsenal since the summer of 2024, when he joined from Bologna, and is under contract at the Premier League champions until 2029.

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