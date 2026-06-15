Manchester United are considering a move to bring Alvaro Carreras back to Old Trafford, after Real Madrid struck a deal with Chelsea for Marc Cucurella, according to a report.

One of the areas that Man Utd are planning to reinforce in the summer transfer window is left-back.

Man Utd want to sign a long-term successor to Luke Shaw, with Lewis Hall of Newcastle United a major target for Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS.

Myles Lewis-Skelly is also on Man Utd’s radar, although Arsenal are unlikely to sell the 19-year-old England international, who can play as a left-back or as a midfielder.

Man Utd had interest in Marc Cucurella, too, with the Spain international left-back keen on leaving Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona, too, have been looking at Cucurella, but the 27-year-old is on his way to Real Madrid now.

READ: Liverpool pull out of deal for Premier League star with Man Utd ‘willing to pay more’

Real Madrid and Chelsea have struck a deal worth £51.8million for Cucurella, who will soon finalise a transfer to Estadio Bernabeu.

According to The Touchline on X, this has opened the door for Man Utd to consider a move for Madrid star Alvaro Carreras.

Carreras joined Madrid from Benfica in the summer of 2025 for €50million.

The Spaniard was the first-choice left-back at Madrid last season, but it now appears as though Cucurella will be the number one pick under new manager Jose Mourinho.

Carreras was on the books of Madrid from 2017 until 2020 before leaving for Man Utd.

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While the defender did well in the Man Utd youth system, he failed to make an impact in the first team.

After loan spells at Preston North End, Granada and Benfica, Carreras joined the latter on a permanent deal in 2024.

The Touchline, which has 1.6million followers on X, posted at 8:00am on June 15: “EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United are internally exploring a move to bring back Álvaro Carreras after Real Madrid completed the signing of Marc Cucurella.

“No formal approach has been made yet, but United want to understand Carreras’ situation.

“With Cucurella expected to be the first-choice left-back, Carreras could look for a move in search of regular playing time.”

Carreras scored two goals and gave three assists in 40 appearances for Madrid last season.

During the 2025/26 campaign, Cucurella scored one goal and provided four assists in 50 matches in all competitions for Chelsea.

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