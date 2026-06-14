Real Madrid have reached a shock ‘verbal agreement’ to sign Chelsea star Marc Cucurella after the World Cup, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Cucurella has been heavily linked with a departure from Chelsea after hitting out at the club’s transfer plans earlier this year.

The 27-year-old broke ranks following Chelsea’s exit from the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in March.

“We lacked experience,” Cucurella said. “For a lot of players, it was the first time playing a match of that calibre, and we paid the price…

“Results like that are always hard to take. You are fighting and training every day only to realise, at the very end, that when games matter, we are still a bit away from the top level.

“I understand this is part of the club’s policy, and that they want to take this direction – signing young players and looking to the future. But, for all of us who are still here and want to win big things, moments like this make you feel discouraged.

“We have a good core of players. The foundations are there. But to fight for major trophies such as the Premier League or the Champions League, you need more. Signing young players only might complicate achieving those goals. Against PSG, we lacked players that had gone through situations like that.

“You need time as well, and I know the young players are the ones that will have the experience in the future. But you need to find the balance between both worlds.”

Cucurella also admitted it “would be hard to turn down” a move to Barcelona if his boyhood club made an offer, and reports have since claimed that Manchester City – now managed by former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca – and Atletico Madrid are also keen on the full-back.

Romano confirmed earlier this week Cucurella’s future at Chelsea “remains open”, with a move back to Spain the “most likely option”, but he cited Barcelona and Atlético Madrid as the interested clubs before announcing the bombshell Real Madrid agreement on Sunday.

He wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Real Madrid reach verbal agreement to sign Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, HERE WE GO! Verbal agreement in place between all parties, player too — he’s the left back wanted by Mourinho. Details to follow. Cucurella leaves #CFC and joins Madrid after World Cup.’

He later revealed that Cucurella has agreed a six-year deal at the Bernabeu and that Real Madrid will pay Chelsea €60m [£52m] for his services.