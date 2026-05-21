Chelsea are planning to sell Marc Cucurella over the summer transfer window despite Xabi Alonso’s hopes that he stays, according to reports.

The Blues revealed over the weekend that Alonso will be the new Chelsea head coach from July 1 after signing a four-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso, who was sacked by Real Madrid earlier this season, had long been linked with a move back to Liverpool, if they sacked Arne Slot, however Chelsea swooped in first to secure the Spaniard’s services.

On his appointment, Alonso commented: “Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club.

“From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies.

“There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies.”

READ: Xabi Alonso demands two Real Madrid stars at Chelsea – but only one wants to join

There have already been many rumours around who Chelsea could sign in the summer to appease Alonso with the Blues putting together an extremely young squad.

Chelsea News writer Simon Philips “will absolutely sell” Cucurella in the summer transfer window with the Spain international “set on leaving” since the January transfer window.

It is understood that ex-Chelsea boss Maresca – who is set to take over at Manchester City when Pep Guardiola leaves – ‘has already been speaking to’ Cucurella ‘and warming him up for a potential move this summer’.

Cucurella recently aired his views about Chelsea’s transfer policy and how it hinders any potential chance of winning multiple trophies in a season.

READ: Alonso issues response on selling £65m star to Barcelona with new Chelsea boss to ‘sanction’ transfer

He told reporters at the end of March: “I understand this is part of the club’s policy… But, for all of us who are still here and want to win big things, moments like this make you feel discouraged… To fight for major trophies such as the Premier League or the Champions League, you need more. Signing young players only might complicate achieving those goals.”

Journalist: I think there will be a new midfielder at Chelsea

Journalist Matt Law, speaking on the London is Blue podcast, revealed that one signing would be a midfielder in the summer.

Law said: “I think there will be a new midfielder.

“You can’t talk about needing ‘ready made players’ and ‘experience’ and then think that if Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo aren’t going to play that you’re going to entrust the first two months of your season to Andrey Santos.

“You would have to have a ready made midfielder coming in to at least play next to [Santos]. I think the midfield signing has to be one of the really ready made ones.”

READ NEXT: Twenty most valuable footballers in the world: Two Arsenal title winners join Mbappe, Yamal