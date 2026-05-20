Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is facing a fight to keep Marc Cucurella at Stamford Bridge, with a report claiming that the left-back is willing to join Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Cucurella has been on the books of Chelsea since the summer of 2022, when he joined from Brighton and Hove Albion for £60million.

The 27-year-old Spain international left-back has scored nine goals and given 13 assists in 162 matches in all competitions for Chelsea so far in his career.

Cucurella is under contract at the Blues until the summer of 2028, and new manager Xabi Alonso wants him to stay.

Alonso will take over as the Chelsea manager on July 1, and the former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid boss is keen on working with Cucurella.

Xabi Alonso wants to keep Marc Cucurella at Chelsea

Chelsea FC journalist Simon Phillips wrote on X at 6:10pm on May 16: “Chelsea and Xabi Alonso have agreed a contract and length of contract.

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“All parties now working to get it sealed ASAP.

“Alonso speaking to Chelsea players and wants to keep Cucurella and Fernandez.”

However, it has now emerged that Cucurella is open to the idea of leaving Chelsea for Atletico.

Marc Cucurella willing to leave Chelsea for Atletico Madrid

According to Marca, Atletico Madrid want to sign Cucurella in the summer of 2026, and the Chelsea star is willing to make the move to the Spanish club.

Atletico have made the signing of the Spanish left-back ‘a priority’, with the report adding that the Chelsea star ‘is poised to be one of the most expensive signings of the summer’.

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Chelsea are ‘aware that his sale would have to happen between this year and next, given that his contract expires in 2028’.

The report has added: ‘Cucurella’s willingness to return to Spain after five years in the Premier League (the last four with Chelsea, who didn’t hesitate to pay Brighton €65.3 million to sign him) is one of the factors giving Atletico Madrid hope.

‘However, even so, the transfer isn’t straightforward. On the one hand, Barcelona is another club well aware that the Spanish international is one of the best, if not the best, options the market offers. On the other hand, a strong performance at the World Cup would likely drive up his transfer fee.’

Marca has also added that Alonso holds Cucurella in high regard, which is a problem for Atletico.

The report has noted: ‘Another obstacle is the arrival of Xabi Alonso as manager. Thus, despite the philosophy at Stamford Bridge of continually renewing their squad with young players (Cucurella turns 28 in July), the high regard Alonso holds for the full-back could be a hindrance.’

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