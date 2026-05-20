As you would expect, ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara did not take his former side’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea well whatsoever.

On Tuesday night, Spurs had an opportunity to secure Premier League survival with a game to spare, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side only needing a point from their last two matches against Chelsea and Everton.

With West Ham two points adrift with far worse goal difference after their demoralising loss to Newcastle United at the weekend, a draw against Chelsea would have sufficed for Spurs, but they were deservedly beaten 2-1.

Chelsea have also been poor this season, but their quality showed as Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos fired them into a 2-0 lead, while Spurs could not muster an equaliser after Richarlison’s late consolation.

Now, the north London outfit must get something from their home match vs Everton on the final day, while West Ham will look to pile on the pressure by beating Leeds United in their last game.

Spurs capitulated after falling 1-0 down and O’Hara feared his former side would be on the end of a hammering by Chelsea.

“We’re absolutely gone. We’re here for the taking, we’re gonna get done 4-0 here,” O’Hara said on talkSPORT when Spurs were 1-0 down to Chelsea.

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“We’re absolutely garbage. Every single game. Every time I watch us, absolute crap! Crap FC.

‘We are all over the place.”

Naturally, co-host Jason Cundy kept poking the bear and O’Hara’s issued a scathing response to Spurs falling 2-0 down thanks to Randal Kolo Muani, who joined PSG for around £78m in 2023 before his loan move this season, carelessly giving the ball away to set up a Chelsea counter-attack, which Andrey Santos converted.

“Get out of our club!”

“You can see that happening.”

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He continued: “It is a joke, you could see it a mile off. I told you: ‘We’ll go 2-0 down.

“Muani – get out of our club! This team is absolutely garbage. It is so bad!

‘It is disgusting how bad this team is. I cannot believe this team that I’m watching. How do I support this team?”

O’Hara later insisted that his former side “deserves” to suffer relegation to the Championship.

O’Hara added: “Oh my God, we are so bad. This team deserves to be in the Championship.

“It’s ridiculous. I’m embarrassed to be a Spurs fan.

“It’s embarrassing, I’ve never seen anything like it in my life, honestly I can’t believe how bad this team is.”

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