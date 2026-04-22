Randal Kolo Muani has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool could sign Randal Kolo Muani from Tottenham in the summer as they continue to look to improve their attack, according to reports.

The Reds spent over £400m on new players in the summer transfer window as Fenway Sports Group committed big sums to marquee players Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool have struggled under Arne Slot this season, after winning the Premier League title in his first term, with the Reds currently fifth in the table.

The Reds are on course to qualify for the Champions League, thanks to the Premier League getting five spaces this season, but Slot’s side have been extremely underwhelming in most competitions.

Liverpool were expected to build on the success they experienced last season but they have actually regressed under Slot and the Dutchman faces a big summer of change.

Mohamed Salah has already revealed that he will leave Liverpool in the summer and the Reds are looking through potential options to replace him.

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According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport, Liverpool ‘have identified’ Tottenham striker Kolo Muani ‘as a potential replacement for Salah’.

And the Reds are ‘sounding alarm bells’ at Juventus over their interest in the France international as the Italian side had him down as one of their top targets.

It is expected that the fee they will ask for ‘will be around €35 ​m (£30m), fully within Juventus parameters, as will his salary of around €7 million per year.’

Liverpool sees ‘Kolo Muani as a player capable of replacing the Egyptian in the squad, thanks to his versatility and ability to operate even off the right flank.’

The report in Italy adds: ‘This is a characteristic he has also shown sporadically this season with Tottenham, but especially for the national team, where the center-forward spot is Mbappé’s exclusive possession.’

Yan Diomande is more likely to be Salah’s replacement at Liverpool

Despite the suggestions that Kolo Muani could be a replacement for Salah, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg insisted earlier this week that Liverpool decision-makers have ‘approved’ a move for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Yan Diomande is now Liverpool’s top target to replace Mo Salah, with the move approved by all #LFC decision-makers.

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‘Concrete talks are ongoing with his new representatives at Roc Nation Sports, although no agreement has been reached yet and the clubs have not entered negotiations.

‘RB Leipzig are keen to adjust his salary and extend his contract. PSG, led by Luis Campos, are also in the race and have already held a meeting with his agents.’

Sky Germany’s Philipp Hinze added: “RB Leipzig are now demanding more than €100m for Yan Diomande.

“Since qualification for the Champions League is very realistic, Leipzig no longer have financial pressure to sell. Diomande’s value is rising.

“The €20m transfer fee paid to Leganés last summer has, in the club’s view, more than quintupled in value.

“Meanwhile, Leipzig are planning a contract adjustment, including a salary increase, to keep Diomande until 2027.

“Leipzig are fighting to retain the Ivorian for another season. But: Diomande is not untouchable. Depends on potential offers.”