Mo Salah will wear new Liverpool 2026/27 kit as Adidas reveals plans

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Mo Salah could make an appearance in Liverpool’s 2026/27 kit despite his plans to leave the club in the summer.

Latest leaks suggest Liverpool are set to launch their latest Adidas shirt in May and could wear it for the final game of the Premier League season at Anfield.

Salah, who scored against Everton in Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Hill Dickinson Stadium, will leave the club in the summer after agreeing to cancel his £400k per week contract a year early, but fans will get to see him in the new 2026/27 home shirt.

The shirt will be the second home kit launched under the long-term, £60m-per-year deal with Adidas that has seen Liverpool become one of the brand’s ‘Elite’ clubs across Europe alongside Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The kit will be launched alongside a range of tracksuits, jackets, t-shirts and other lifestyle ranges including retro-inspired leisurewear thanks to Adidas’ Elite club plan. Liverpool will be one of only a few clubs that will have long-sleeve ‘authentic’ shirts available for fans to buy.

Adidas has not confirmed prices of its 2026/27 kits but fans can expect to pay around £85 for an adult home kit and more than £100 for the authentic player version.

Last year Liverpool fans had to wait until August to see their new Adidas kit due to the contract with previous kit maker Nike but this year fans will be able to see next year’s shirts early. The home shirt could be worn for Liverpool’s final game of the season against Brentford.

The match will be an emotional one for Liverpool fans because it will be the last time club legends Andy Robertson and Mo Salah pull on the famous Liver Bird before both leave on a free transfer.

The 2026/27 Liverpool kits

Leaks suggest the new Liverpool home kit will be loosely based on the shirt worn by the club in 1991. The famous ‘speckled’ Candy shirt was red with prominent white triangles throughout the kit.

The new version is a return to that style but is modernised with the large three-stripe Adidas badge on the front and modern sponsors including long-running front of shirt sponsor Standard Chartered.

Liverpool will once again choose white as the main colour for the away shirt in 2026/27. The kit will feature a badge-style graphic in light grey across the kit and the away shirt will feature the Adidas Trefoil logo.

The third kit will be black with a maroon pattern that mimics that of the home shirt. It will use silver for the badge, sponsor and logos.

The kits have not been confirmed by Adidas yet but fans can expect the new 2026/27 Liverpool shirt to be revealed in May before the end of the Premier League season.

Fans will be able to buy the kits here.