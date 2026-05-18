According to reports, Chelsea have had a rethink regarding their goalkeeper situation have a six-man ‘shortlist’ to replace Roberto Sanchez.

Over the weekend, it was announced that Xabi Alonso had struck a deal to become Chelsea’s new manager ahead of next season, with the Liverpool legend set to replace predecessor Liam Rosenior at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso has been preparing for a return to management since leaving Real Madrid at the start of this year, and Chelsea have beaten Liverpool and others to the punch by appointing the Spaniard.

The 44-year-old retains a strong reputation after working wonders at Bayer Leverkusen, and he is probably the best manager the Blues could have hoped for following an embarrassing 2025/26 campaign.

Despite spending an absolute fortune in the transfer market in recent years, Chelsea could yet finish in the bottom half of the Premier League in a trophyless campaign, and it is clear that a significant squad overhaul is required to take the club forward.

READ: Chelsea and Xabi Alonso an ‘odd match’ as Klopp comparison made

Chelsea are lacking top-quality talent in various departments, including the goalkeeper position, as Sanchez regularly lets his team down.

According to our colleagues at TEAMtalk, Mike Penders was in line to replace Sanchez as Chelsea’s No.1 before they parted company with Rosenior, but there has been a ‘significant rethink’ following the appointment of Alonso.

According to the report, ‘Alonso’s arrival has prompted a wider reassessment of several key positions within the squad, and one major priority now emerging is the signing of a more experienced goalkeeper’.

Jordan Pickford features on Chelsea’s six-man ‘shortlist’

It is also stated that a new goalkeeper is a ‘new priority’ for Chelsea this summer, with Everton standout Jordan Pickford and long-term target Mike Maignan among their options.

The report explains:

‘Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen and Sunderland’s Robin Roefs are both highly appreciated, particularly due to their long-term potential and modern profiles. ‘We can confirm Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi and Porto star Diogo Costa are also admired within Chelsea’s recruitment structure.’

READ MORE: Predicting how Xabi Alonso could have Chelsea lining up next season

This news emerged after Gary Neville argued that the Blues are a new goalkeeper and three more signings away from being back on track.

He said on his Sky Sports podcast: “Chelsea have such an inexperience in the club at every single department. They’ve got inexperience on the pitch and they’re going to have to change their model.

“This strategy of only signing young player on massive contracts… no one is saying that signing young players but only signing young players is a big mistake.

“So the first thing I think Xabi Alonso will do, he will want a new goalkeeper, a centre back and a centre forward with experience.

“They’ve got some experience in central midfielder with Caicedo, Fernandez and Lavia, so they can keep those together and they’ve got something there.

“They’ve also got a sprinkling of those fizzy wingers but they need a top centre forward. Joao Pedro is very good by the way, I like him, and Liam Delap is young.

“But they need a top centre forward with strength and class, they need a centre back or two and they definitely need a new goalkeeper.

“I think if they can get those four players by spending a couple of hundred million and recycle fee out of the club, Chelsea can become a decent side very quickly, very quickly. They just lack experience and physicality down the spine.”

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