Arne Slot is obviously ‘woeful’ but Mohamed Salah is a ‘self-serving’ so-and-so as Jamie Carragher engages in some Liverpool revisionism.

The Mailbox also features some Chelsea frustration at being denied two penalties in the FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com.

Salah the ‘selfish, self-serving wee pr*ck’

Well that finally seals it beyond any reasonable doubt then. Mo Salah is a one dimensional, selfish, egotistical, slopey shouldered wee prick. Yet another childish self serving tirade designed entirely, and laughably, to attempt to distance himself from the mess of a season he is both in large part responsible for, and was also desperate to shoehorn his pathetic and prohibitively expensive efforts into as recently as January.

We get it Mo, you understandably want to play the only style of football you have ever been capable of shining in, even though you are now a shadow of the player indulged by Turkey Teeth when your one (previously highly effective) way of playing used to deliver results.

Even if Slot had played you as if you were still at that level, which he didn’t because you’re not, your monstrous ego may have been massaged, and the kopite loons sated, but I’d wager This Means More FC would have been in an even more parlous state than they are now had this been the case.

RHT/TS x (Slobberchops modelling himself on Stevie Me hilariously went a wee bit too far versus the Villa IMO)

Liverpool ‘scared’ into snubbing Alonso

Now that Xabi Alonso has apparently agreed to restore some sanity at Chelsea, I do wonder whether Liverpool sticking with Arne Slot is stability or just fear of making things even worse.

After a season of shaky defending, dropped points and title-race dreams disappearing before spring, would replacing Slot with Alonso have looked bold and ambitious? Or has watching other clubs gamble on the next shiny manager scared Liverpool into staying put?

Either way, next season already feels like chaos waiting to happen. Chelsea with Alonso, Bournemouth post-Iraola, Liverpool trying to remember how defending works, and Mourinho somehow heading back to Real Madrid like football has completely abandoned logic.

And knowing Chelsea, Alonso will probably win a trophy, annoy two superstars and still end up in a Champions League final by May.

Gaptoothfreak, Man Utd, New York (Daizen Maeda’s 57th minute scorcher against Rangers has to be goal of the season.)

Consistency or trophies?

Football fans from today’s mailbox, which is it?

“First year manager Slot wins the league before Arteta”, “Always the bridegroom, never the bride”, “what phase is Mikel Arteta in?”

Weren’t these all the headlines we read last year despite Arteta being the first manager to never have a better last year.

Now just one bad season later, the entire city of Liverpool have had enough and suddenly everyone has not discovered that maybe building a consistently elite team matters more than occasional spikes in performance. Win the league this year, come 6th the next.

So which is it? If consistency doesn’t matter and all that matters are trophies, why are you calling for his head? The effects of the one you won last year have already worn off?

Damola AFC Berlin Germany.

‘Woeful’ Slot

Liverpool are simply dreadful.

For all the injury talk, when Klopp faced similar situations, he could bring the ‘kids’ in who all seemed to understand the plan. While maybe not as good as the players they were backfilling, it was still a seamless transition. So the team still exhibited a high tempo, keep opponents on the back foot style.

If there is one area Slot has been woeful, it is creating a style of play that any player can come in and perform. It’s funny to read that Slot doesn’t trust players like Ramsay, when it looks like none of the players trust him anymore.

Now a champions league place is hanging by the thread after yet another dismal performance. And without Champions League football, Liverpool aren’t going to be enticing top players – heck, they may not anyway with Slot in charge. One thing about Klopp, and he was draw card all by himself.

Paul McDevitt

Carragher revisionism

I see Carragher has been out bemoaning Liverpool’s transfer business from last summer, claiming “Every player they brought in was more attacking than the one that left”. Furthermore he opines, “I just looked at the games in pre-season, looked at that first game [vs Bournemouth], and it just felt like end-to-end basketball”

Funny I seem to remember Jamie la’ sitting smugly, like the cat who got the proverbial cream, whilst being interviewed on Sky Sports when the transfer window slammed shut. Essentially he was gloating about Liverpool spending big, and not once did he mention any of these defensive concerns. Of course, at that stage Liverpool were in the middle of their historic 5-game unbeaten run, where everyone was handing them the title already. Halcyon days my friends.

Garey Vance, MUFC

Two Chelsea pens

I feel like everyone in the media (including yourselves in 16 conclusions) has very quickly glossed over Chelsea being denied two penalties yesterday.

First one, Khusanov literally changes the direction of his run to barge Pedro off the ball without ever looking like he’s going to challenge for the ball himself. Second one is not quite as bad but he still just shoved Hato, again without playing for the ball. The commentators couldn’t do enough to justify it. It really seems that just as Bernardo is leaving, another player who can do what they want without repercussions is taking his place.

We were still second best so I’m not too annoyed at the result overall, but it’s just galling to lose yet another final with terrible decisions going against us (still bitter about Kova getting sent off against Arsenal years ago…).

Dom