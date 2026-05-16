Liverpool are not planning to sack Arne Slot despite Mohamed Salah going public with his dissatisfaction under the Dutchman, according to a reliable report.

The 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Friday evening came as a huge disappointment for Liverpool fans.

Liverpool, who won the Premier League title under Slot last season, are still not guaranteed a place in the top five.

There is still a chance that Bournemouth could finish fifth ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League table and qualify for the Champions League.

The Cherries are four points behind Liverpool in sixth and have a game in hand.

On Saturday afternoon, Mohamed Salah went ballistic on social media and hammered manager Slot.

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Salah, who will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, said that he wants the team to play “heavy metal” attacking football, as they did under then-manager Jurgen Klopp.

Mohamed Salah slams Liverpool manager Arne Slot

The former Chelsea attacker wrote on X at 3:46pm on May 16: “I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions.

“It took hard work and I always did everything I could to help the club get there.

“Nothing makes me prouder than that.

“Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve.

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“I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies.

“That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good.

“It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it.

“Winning some games here and there is not what Liverpool should be about.

“All teams win games.

“Liverpool will always be a club that means a great deal to me and to my family.

“I want to see it succeed for long after I have moved on.

“As I’ve always said, qualifying to next season’s Champions League is the bare minimum and I will do everything I can to make that happen.”

FSG to stick with Arne Slot as Liverpool manager

Before the match against Villa, Slot stressed that he would be the manager of Liverpool next season and reiterated his belief after the defeat to Villa.

Many Liverpool fans want Slot to leave, but, according to The Times, the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are planning ahead to next season with the Dutchman in their plans.

While reporting Salah’s tirade against Slot, the story, written by reliable journalist Paul Joyce, noted: ‘Liverpool have continued to stand behind Slot and are planning a pivotal summer transfer window under sporting director Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards, CEO of Football for Fenway Sports Group, which owns the club, to address design faults in the squad which persist despite last summer’s £450 million spending spree.

‘Qualification for the Champions League is necessary to fall in line with Liverpool’s self-sustaining approach and a win over Brentford will secure that.’

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