Fenway Sports Group (FSG) president, Michael S. Gordon, is personally going to look into the future of Arne Slot as the Liverpool manager, according to a report.

Slot has been under pressure at Liverpool for a while now, as last season’s Premier League winners have struggled throughout the 2025/26 campaign.

The 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Friday evening means that Liverpool are still not guaranteed a place in the Premier League top five this season.

Slot was defiant about his future, both before the match against Villa and after the loss.

On Thursday, the Liverpool manager said: “I don’t think I am deciding that myself alone.

“I have every reason to believe that I am the Liverpool manager next season.

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“First of all, I am contracted to this club, and second of all from all the talks we are having.”

When asked if he had been involved in planning for next season, Slot said: “Plans have been made and talks have been ongoing between the club and new players, and I am involved in that, if that is what you want to know.”

After the defeat to Villa, Slot said: “It’s not about me, it’s about us being disappointed with the result.

“I spoke yesterday on it and that’s enough.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that as of now, Liverpool are sticking with Slot, but the club’s owners, FSG, will conduct a review of his position at the end of the season.

It has now emerged that FSG president Michael S. Gordon is personally involved in the future of Slot.

Liverpool call ’emergency meeting’ over Arne Slot

An account on X, which has almost 709,000 followers and is run by a ‘Team of 5 elite reporters’, has noted: “Exclusive Mike Gordon is the President of Fenway Sports Group, which owns Liverpool Football Club.

READ MORE: Liverpool reach Arne Slot sack decision after Aston Villa defeat as Romano reveals ‘absolutely crucial’ factor

“He has called an emergency meeting and we understand he will take the lead role over Arne Slot’s future at @LFC.

“The situation has reached boiling point.”

The account has further claimed: “All information below from our contact.

“The briefing from a well-respected journalist that Arne Slot will still be manager next season comes from a certain individual who joined the club in 2025 and is in charge of footballing operations at Liverpool Football Club.

“We understand that Arne Slot’s review will be held once the season ends.

“There is a possibility that Arne Slot could leave of his own accord as his request for a new contract has been temporarily put on hold until further notice.

“Whispers in the Anfield corridors are that Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards are not on the same wavelength regarding Arne Slot’s ability to turn things around.”

Pressure will further build on Slot following Mohamed Salah’s rant against the Liverpool manager on social media on Saturday.

The Egyptian legend is not happy with the brand of football that Liverpool play under Slot and wants the team to go back to the style of then-manager Jurgen Klopp.

Salah wrote on X at 3:46pm on May 16: “I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions.

“It took hard work and I always did everything I could to help the club get there.

“Nothing makes me prouder than that.

“Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve.

“I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies.

“That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good.

“It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it.

“Winning some games here and there is not what Liverpool should be about.

“All teams win games.

“Liverpool will always be a club that means a great deal to me and to my family.

“I want to see it succeed for long after I have moved on.

“As I’ve always said, qualifying to next season’s Champions League is the bare minimum and I will do everything I can to make that happen.”

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